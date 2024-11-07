New York Giants Week 10: A Look at the Carolina Panthers Defense
Through the first nine games of the season, the New York Giants are averaging a league-worst 15.4 points per game but have bounce-back potential against a Carolina Panthers defense allowing a league-worst 32.6 points per game.
Let’s dive into the defensive side of the ball for the Panthers.
Personnel
The Panthers front is led by the veteran presence of Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris, A’Shawn Robinson (with the Giants last year), and Shy Tuttle.
Derrick Brown is one of the better young defensive linemen in the NFL right now but suffered a season-ending injury in week one, leaving an already thin defense without their star.
The most productive pass-rushers this year for the Panthers have been Clowney and Harris off the edge with Robinson on the interior.
Even at this point in his career, Clowney consistently impresses with his ability to defend the run at a high level.
On the second level, rookie third round pick Trevin Wallace is being given a baptism by fire introduction to the NFL and he’s handling it very well considering the expectations.
At Kentucky, Wallace was able to rely more on pure athleticism than anything else but in a defense that requires him to be less positionally versatile but more schematically versatile he’s been thriving.
Veteran Josey Jewell is back after missing a few games due to injury and where he is limited in coverage, he’s found a role as the primary off-ball blitzer and is a solid run defender coming downhill.
The Panthers secondary has been the most overall impressive part of the defense to me so far, especially when considering the slew of injuries they’ve been dealt.
Jaycee Horn seems to be coming more into his own this year and Mike Jackson was a seamless scheme fit after spending the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Xavier Woods and Demani Richardson were the starters last week as Nick Scott was placed on IR before the Saints game.
Dane Jackson got the start in the slot last week but shared snaps there with Chau Smith-Wade and Caleb Farley.
Scheme
The only defense that gives more single-high safety looks than the Panthers is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Panthers, also similar to the Steelers, are a very cover three heavy defense that when they play man coverage will usually operate out of cover one.
The Panthers don’t blitz frequently but when they do, it is almost exclusively from the linebacker or nickel spot.
This means that offenses don’t usually need to focus too much on a deep safety coming up or a cornerback blitzing out wide.
When the Panthers don’t blitz, it’s rare that they generate any sort of consistent pressure with the fourth-worst time to pressure rate and the worst pressure-rate overall in the NFL.
In an aggressive way to defend the run both inside and out, Ejiro Evero likes to stack the box with big bodies along the defensive line and use linebackers as seek and destroy players on the second level.
Overview
The Giants offensive line should be able to hold their own and buy Daniel Jones some time this week against this poor Panthers rush.
I would think the Giants use this expected additional time to try and create more opportunities downfield.
Tight end Theo Johnson could play a big part in the passing game against a defense with Jewell, who is unimpressive in coverage, and that plays heavy cover three, which is weak up the seams.
This is one of the very few games on the schedule that the Giants should be able to win and that the Giants offense should be able to produce.
