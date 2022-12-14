New York Giants Week 15 Injury Report: Updates on Williams, Barkley, McKinney and More

The New York Giants have mixed injury news regarding the start of their Week 15 prep for their game Sunday against Washington.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee) and offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (toe) and Joshua Ezeudu (neck) were not cleared to practice Wednesday. They were joined by receiver Richie James and defensive end Jihad Ward, both of whom head coach Brian Daboll said were in concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II and safety Julian Love will get a rest day.

In some encouraging news, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) and outside linebacker Elerson Smith (leg) were to be limited in Wednesday's practice, as was tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib). And running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder/neck) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden were both set to take a full workload.

In other injury news, Daboll said that safety Xavier McKinney (hand), who remains on the NFI list, will not be ready for Washington this weekend, but that offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), who is in the final week of his 21-day window since being designated to return from IR, could be activated by the weekend.

Check back later for the full post-practice injury report.

