New York Giants: Week 4 Report Card: Failing Grades for the Offense (Again)
Patricia Traina
Here are the grades for the Giants in their 19-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Offense: F
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones nearly made it through the Giants' Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams without committing a turnover, but then threw game-ending interception on the final drive of the game to sink the Giants to 0-4.
Jackson Thompson
The Giants kept their Week 4 game against the Rams a lot closer than a lot of people thought they would. But at the end of the day, it was still a loss, sending the Giants to 0-4 on the season and one number, in particular, seemed to be a recurring theme.
