New York Giants Week 4: Scouting the Dallas Cowboys Offense
The New York Giants found their way into the win column this past week and seemed to have figured out some of their pass-rush woes. Now that they are facing a Dallas Cowboys team that’s dropped their last two games, can the Giants build momentum?
Personnel
The Cowboys recently extended Dak Prescott, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. The four-year extension is worth $240,000,000 and includes $80,000,000 guaranteed.
Through the first three games of a season in which just about every quarterback is struggling to throw the ball, Prescott is leading the NFL in passing yards with 851 through three games.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb hasn’t gotten targets at the same rate this year as he did in 2023, but he’s being more productive with each of his receptions as the offense gives him more catch-and-run opportunities.
The offense looks to line up all three receivers throughout the formation, including putting Lamb in the backfield and allowing him to run routes with free releases.
Jake Ferguson’s second-most targets on the team despite missing the week two game against the Saints.
Ferguson was a major proponent in the Cowboys game against the Ravens in week three as a target over the middle of the field at all levels.
The backfield features the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle, which has been relatively ineffective.
Dowdle has emerged as the back that will see more snaps on passing downs than Elliott at this point as the more dynamic of the two.
Neither back has been exceptional or even acceptable to this point, and the offensive line is not performing at the level it was expected to.
From left to right, the offensive line has been Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele. That unit has been unable to figure out its rhythm in the run game.
In pass protection, the tackles have been the weak spots. Steele isn’t an NFL starting-caliber offensive tackle, in my opinion, and Guyton isn’t good right now, but he’s a rookie with potential.
The line has been credited with 30 pressures allowed to this point, with the majority of those coming from the tackles and being credited to Martin, although I think that’s more so because he has to constantly try to help Steele.
Scheme
The Cowboys are in year two under offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and what they call his “Texas Coast” offense.
The focus of the Texas Coast offense is to go up-tempo and marry the West Coast offense to the principles that the Cowboys have been built on with a downhill run game.
The offense has struggled to run the ball with any positive consistency so far - getting worse every week by about every measure.
They have run the ball less and worse every week of the season, and there’s no explosive rush ability. They have not had a 10+ yard carry since week one, when they faced the Browns.
Their passing game has improved weekly despite losing the past two games against the Saints and Ravens.
The passing attack has leaned into looking for more intermediate and deep shots, including keeping additional pass blockers in to buy more time.
The offense will spend most of their snaps out of either 11-personnel (one running back, one tight end), or 21-personnel (two running backs, one tight end) to get fullback Hunter Luepke on the field.
Overview
The Giants' defensive line is positioned to perform strongly against this Cowboys offensive line.
The Cowboys' weak tackle play should allow outside linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to generate pressure, which they seemed to have figured out this past week against the Browns.
With Dexter Lawrence on the interior of the line, he should be able to make a significant impact in slowing the Cowboys' run game and forcing the offense into long downs.
It won’t be easy to stop the passing attack regardless of the down and distance, but it is crucial to place yourself in better positions to make the stop.