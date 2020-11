Almost one month to the day, the Giants recorded their second win of 2020, that coming against the Washington Football Team. Let’s take a look at some notables from the snap counts.

--Tight end Kaden Smith has quietly seen his per-game snaps on offense increase over the last three weeks. Smith hovered around 26 snaps per game through Week 6, but of late, he’s averaged 39 snaps in the previous three games.