SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants Weekly Reader Mailbag: The "Roster Building" Edition

Patricia Traina

Welcome to another installment of our weekly mailbag. To take part in the mailbag, you can do one of three things. The first is to tweet your questions to me @Patricia_Traina with the hashtag #askPtrain. 

If you have a Giants Country account (registration is free, in case you didn’t know-- just hit the FOLLOW button to register for your account), you can send your question to me by clicking the DIRECT MESSAGE option found under the hamburger menu at the top left corner of the page. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Giants' Offensive Line Rotation is an Underrated Strategy

It's not common for teams to rotate offensive linemen, but that's exactly what the Giants have done this season. And that strategy in which they're trying to learn about whom they have could play to their advantage.

Jackson Thompson

Golden Tate Returns to Giants Practice

With the air cleared, Tate now has to regain Joe Judge's trust that he's bought in to the team-first mentality.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

New York Giants Notebook | Daniel Jones, Oshane Ximines, and More

Notable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

Giants' “Big Ox” Proving Why He Belongs in O-line Lineup

Giants rookie offensive lineman Shane Lemieux's debut as an NFL starter passed the coaches' eye test to where more snaps are potentially in his future.

Patricia Traina

Daniel's Dilemma: Jones Must Strike Balance Between Being Bold and Being Smart

No one on the Giants is giving up on turnover-prone Daniel Jones just yet. But time could be running out on the second-year quarterback if he doesn't start fixing his problem.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Taking Added Precautions Ahead of Trip to Washington

With COVID-19 cases surging across the U.S. and NFL landscape, Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed some of the added precautions the team is taking to keep their players, coaches, and staff protected from the virus ahead of their train trip to Washington this weekend.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Mum on Plans for Golden Tate's Play Time Sunday

The Giants head coach wouldn't confirm if further discipline for the 11-year veteran receiver in the form of playing time is coming, but the tea leaves sure do seem to be pointing in that direction.

Patricia Traina

Why the Giants Pass Rush Has Found Success Despite Lack of Top-shelf Pass Rusher

The Giants defense is currently in the top-10 league-wide despite not having a "blue goose" pass rusher. Here's why that's been possible, plus a look into defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's thought process regarding when and how to blitz on third down.

Patricia Traina

Former DB Fred Smoot Previews Giants-WFT Game, Offers Perspectives on Giants' Quest to Improve

Smoot played for the WFT from 2001–04), and 2007-09, making a stop in between with the Vikings during the 2005–06 seasons.

Patricia Traina

Why Carter Coughlin's First NFL Sack is One He'll Never Forget

For an NFL defensive player, getting one's first sack is a special moment. When it comes against a future Hall of Fame quarterback, well, that's just icing on the cake.

Patricia Traina