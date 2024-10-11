New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Ruled Out vs Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Giants have officially ruled star wide receiver Malik Nabers for Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This will be the second game that Nabers will miss as he works through concussion protocol after exiting the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
There was significant progress made by Nabers this past week but not enough to clear him fully for a game - the hope is that he will be able to return for a week seven matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nabers, the Giants first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, quickly emerged as a top target for Daniel Jones.
Among players that have run at least 100 routes, Nabers has the highest target percentage with 35.9% - fellow Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson is in second place with 30.9%. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the highest non-Giant at 30.6%.
Against the Seahawks, it was veteran receiver Darius Slayton that saw a large increase in his role in Nabers’ absence with 11 targets resulting in eight catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.
The expectation should be that Slayton will continue to take over the Nabers role in this week against the Bengals.
