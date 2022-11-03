NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview

Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.

Despite that, the NFC East has been the best division in football this year, with the four teams holding a combined record of 23-8, the best record in football among the divisions.

This week, the Giants and Cowboys, who face each other in three weeks on Thanksgiving, are both on a bye. The Eagles and Commanders are in action, so let's run down what's on tap.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: Bye

The Giants are coming off a tough27-13 loss to Seattle on the road. However, these are not the Giants of old. In past years, the Giants were usually out of the postseason race by Halloween, their fans often turning their attention to free agency and the draft midway through the regular season.

This year, they’re 6-2 and right in the mix as one of the top teams in the division and in the NFC. The Giants have a very important second half coming up. Five of their remaining nine games are divisional, with four of them from Weeks 12-15.

Quarterback Daniel Jones continues to improve in this new offensive system. If his receivers helped him, the Giants could be better than they already are. They did land some receiver help, claiming former Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off of waivers, giving Jones a big target to work with, but that appears to be a temporary fix to a problem that won't be correctly addressed until the off-season.

The Giants' next game is against the Houston Texans at home, followed by a home meeting with the Detroit Lions in two winnable games before New York's big Thanksgiving Day showdown in Dallas.

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Bye

Last week, the Cowboys jumped the Giants in the standings with their 49-29 rout of the Chicago Bears. Dallas is now second in the NFC East with a 6-2 record and holds the tiebreaker over the Giants since they defeated them in Week 3.

Dallas acquired former Giants defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in the days leading up to the trade, but their reported attempts to acquire receiver Brandin Cooks from the Texans never materialized.

Cooks has been a solid receiver in his career, amassing 1,000 yards six times. The main reason for not getting a deal done was Cooks’ contract, as he was guaranteed $18 million next season when he’d be 30 years old. Although no deal happened, if Cooks demands and is granted a release, expect Dallas to be an early suitor.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is starting to slowly get back into form, having tossed two touchdowns and 250 yards against the Bears. Running back Tony Pollard stepped up in Zeke Elliott’s absence, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys defense also had no trouble getting to Bears quarterback Justin Fields, sacking him four times and accumulating five quarterback hits.

The Cowboys next game is in Green Bay, where they hope to take advantage of a Packers team that has not looked like themselves this season.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Eagles -13.5

The Eagles are heavily favored in their road game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night, and with good reason. The Texans are arguably the NFL’s worst team this year, with a 1-5-1 record. The Eagles are still undefeated with a 7-0 record.

Philadelphia took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, with wide receiver A.J. Brown scoring three touchdowns in an impressive day for the star wideout. Quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to have a stellar season, throwing for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles defense continues to dominate, sacking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett six times and forcing two turnovers. The cornerback duo of James Bradberry and Darius Slay continued to dominate, each coming up with one pass deflection against the Steelers.

The one piece of unfortunate news for the Eagles defense was that rookie Jordan Davis was placed on IR with a high ankle sprain. That's a tough blow to the Eagles defensive line, but they should be fine, considering their front seven has dominated all season long.

No game is easy in the NFL, but the Eagles have an easier opponent this week again in the struggling Texans, which, if they win, they'll improve to 8-0.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Vikings -3.5

The Commanders are slowly inching their way back into the NFC East race. They’re currently on a three-game winning streak and have a 4-4 record. They're still at the bottom of the division but not even close to being out yet.

They’re also getting healthier. Pass rusher Chase Young has been designated to return from the PUP list where he sat while recovering from a torn ACL, his 21-day window opening this week. Young tore his ACL last season, and it has been a long return back for the second-overall pick in the 2020 draft. If he makes it back, that will be a big boost to Washington’s defense.

The Commanders did make one move on deadline day, trading cornerback William Jackson III and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth. The Commanders hoped Jackson would be a shutdown corner when they signed him last offseason, but that never happened. Jackson requested a trade just a few weeks earlier, and his wish was granted.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is showing why he should be the Commanders starting quarterback, throwing for 279 yards and one touchdown while also running for one against the Colts. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also had a very solid game, hauling in six catches for 113 yards, including a 42-yard bomb near the end of the game to put Washington in scoring position.

The big news out of Washington this week is owner Dan Snyder has reportedly hired an investment firm to explore the possibility of selling the franchise. Frustrated Commanders fans have been hoping Snyder would sell the team for a long time, and their hopes may finally become a reality in the coming months.

The Commanders host the 6-1 Vikings, who have also been on fire this year. If the Commanders want to keep climbing their way back into the NFC East race, they’ll need a big upset at home against Minnesota.

Join the Giants Country Community