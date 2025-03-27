NFL Analyst Offers Lukewarm Opinion of Giants’ Russell Wilson Signing
The New York Giants free-agent acquisition of Russell Wilson gives the team an experienced quarterback with a winning pedigree and someone who is determined to help restore pride in the franchise.
But count ESPN’s Seth Walder among those who are less than enthused over the move made by the Giants.
While Walder doesn’t seem to take issue with Wilson's reported contract value (one year, up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed), the main question Walder asks is, “Why?”
“The Giants already have a comparable veteran bridge QB on the roster for cheap. Signing Wilson is unnecessary, spends money that could be saved for the future, and does little to nothing to raise this team's ceiling,” Walder mused.
“Getting Winston for cheap, plus drafting Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or another rookie QB at No. 3 overall, would have been making the most of a terrible quarterback hand. Adding Wilson costs $10.5 million and doesn't help very much.”
Walder loses sight of the fact that the Giants MUST win games this year against a tough slate of opponents that includes the NFC North, AFC West, and NFC East–three divisions that sent multiple teams to the postseason last year, including the two Super Bowl teams.
The management duo of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll cannot sit back and roll with just one quarterback with significant experience (Winston) and a rookie with zero experience.
Things might be different if this were Schoen and Daboll’s first or second year, but this is their fourth year coming up. Team co-owner John Mara made it clear at the end of last season that he expects better results and that he’s running out of patience with the rebuild. Those words were the spark that lit the flames under the seats of Schoen and Daboll.
Wilson’s production has declined of late. As Walder noted, Wilson had a 51.3 QBR last season, 22nd among quarterbacks, “the third consecutive season Wilson finished 21st or worse.”
But the sad reality is the Giants, who banked on Daniel Jones to regain his 2022 form last year, gambled and lost. They also gambled and lost on their attempts to land Matthew Stafford in a trade and to get Aaron Rodgers to expedite his decision about what he wants to do for next year.
That, combined with the noticeable drop in quarterback depth in this year’s draft class, has made it a bad year for a team in dire need of a quarterback.
The result is a Giants team that isn’t taking any chances. Even if they draft a rookie–and there is a high chance they will, though not as high of a chance it will be at No. 3–that kid can take his time developing behind two veterans. If one cannot play, another can step in and carry the load.
