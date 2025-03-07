NFL Free Agency 2025: Should Giants Look into Former Chargers OLB Joey Bosa?
After nine seasons with the team, the Los Angeles Chargers released star Joey Bosa. With the New York Giants likely to not re-sign Azeez Ojulari, would the five-time Pro Bowler make sense for New York?
Throughout the Giants franchise history, the defense has thrived when they have at least three elite pass rushers. Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyoria led the Giants to a Super Bowl XLII win by forcing Tom Brady to throw under pressure. Years later, Jason Pierre-Paul joined Tuck and Umenyiora to do the same in the Super Bowl XLVI win over the Patriots.
At his best, Bosa is an elite pass rusher that can get after the quarterback. The third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft stood out right out of the gate.
In his rookie season, he recorded 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, and 17 tackles for losses and won the 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year. He also set an NFL record with 19 sacks in his first 20 games.
However, injuries have been a problem for the 29-year-old Bosa. He played in just 28 games the last three seasons. He recorded 14 sacks in those games but failed to reach double-digit totals each season. The last time he reached that mark was in 2021, when Bosa recorded 10.5 sacks.
Bosa played 14 games this season while dealing with a broken hand in training camp and a glute strain that affected his sciatic nerve. He still managed to record five sacks, five tackles for losses, and 22 total tackles. He leaves Los Angeles as the franchise leader in sacks with 72.
While Bosa only finished with a 64.1 pass-rush grade, he fared better against the run game. He ranked 19th out of 211 eligible edge rushers with a 73.7 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.
The Giants currently have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the roster. While the duo struggled early in the season, they thrived once Thibodeaux returned from injury in Week 12.
Per NFL Pro, they combined for 41 of the team's 79 pressures (51.9%), the second-highest team share by any duo, behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker (52.3%) of the Jaguars.
While they form a solid tandem, the Giants need depth at the position. Ojulari was just as crucial in the pass rush and recorded a career-high six sacks and seven tackles for losses this season. However, he is an unrestricted free agent with his injury issues and is unlikely to be retained.
Although Bosa has also had his share of injuries, he would push the defensive line into elite territory and might just come at a lower price than the two-year, $40.36 million contract he last signed, which this year was to count for $36 million against the Chargers’ cap.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen made a huge splash last offseason, trading for Burns. The two sides then agreed to a five-year, $141 million contract extension, showcasing Schoen's willingness to spend at the position.
Thibodeaux has a base salary of $1.1 million this season, but balloons to $16 million if the Giants pick up his fifth-year option.
The Giants have an estimated $46 million in cap space this offseason, so they have plenty to spend. They shouldn't overpay for Bosa, but if the price is right and his medicals check out, they should pursue him.