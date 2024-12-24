NFL Power Rankings Have Giants At The Bottom Once Again After Loss To Atlanta
As the 2024 NFL season churns to an end–probably not fast enough for the battered New York Giants, but it will get there–Big Blue again finds itself at the bottom of MMQB’s latest NFL power rankings.
That is no surprise as the current holder of the first overall pick in next year’s draft gave up 34 unanswered points to the Atlanta Falcons, including two pick-6s in a 34-7 win that helped the Falcons regain the lead in the NFC South at 8-7.
But hey, since it’s the holiday season and it’s a time for giving because the Giants helped out the Falcons (as well as other teams along the way who needed a “get right” game), rankings compiler Conor Orr decided to suggest a holiday gift for every team.
His choice for the Giants?
A Christmasgram for a very stressed Brian Daboll.
While Orr’s “gift” is lighthearted and funny, what the Giants really need include a quarterback, a healthy offensive line, a second wide receiver, and some additional help in the secondary.
Of course, that’s assuming that the Giants team's ownership will retain Daboll as its head coach. With each passing loss, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify Daboll’s return, though perhaps in their final analysis, team ownership will take pity on the fact that this team’s quarterback situation was far more of a blow to its being more competitive in 2024 than anything else.
The Giants, who hold the first overall pick in the 2025 draft as of now, can fix that glaring roster hole that is the size of the sun with one of Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or Cam Ward of Miami.
The current front office regime has already done much work on those and other quarterbacks in this draft class. Daboll, if he is retained by ownership, is expected to join them in the latter stages of the scouting process in the spring when pro days begin.
Regardless of how they go–and one can’t rule out the Giants going the veteran bridge quarterback route either–New York must upgrade their quarterback room. Ward or Sanders would likely become a Day 1 starter and be someone that the team’s brass could build around.