NFL Week 1 Forecasts: The Giants Country Team Makes Their Predictions
Patricia Traina
We made it, football fans!
Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night the Chiefs and Texans going at it on primetime.
Patricia Traina
We made it, football fans!
Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night the Chiefs and Texans going at it on primetime.
The NFL schedule makers didn't go easy on head coach Joe Judge and the Giants for their first regular-season game of 2020. Nick Falato takes a look at the potential matchups ahead of this Week 1 primetime clash of the two oldest NFL franchises to see who has the competitive edge.
Nick Falato