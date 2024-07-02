Oddsmakers Unconvinced Giants' 2024 Campaign Will Improve
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen began working on the team’s roster as soon as he could this offseason to address several glaring roster holes, including those on the offensive line, pass rusher, receiver, and defense secondary.
However, none of the moves Schoen made has convinced odds makers that the team will be better than last year’s 6-11 campaign, a year underscored by a rash of injuries.
Reed Wallach of SI Betting believes that oddsmakers expect the Giants to pick up where they left off last year regarding their underachieving ways. This is largely due to concerns about the offense, which, despite the addition of receiver Malik Nabers, will be without running back Saquon Barkley.
“The Giants' offense struggled from the jump last season, and Jones’ injury didn’t help the cause,” Wallach said. “Despite a late-season surge, the team still won only six games and has some turnover on the roster and in the coaching staff.
“Barkley left for NFC East rival, the Eagles, and the team will hope that Nabers can make a quick impact in the passing game as the Giants still search for a No. 1 wide receiver that can help open up the offense.”
Wallach also acknowledged the changes in defense, most notably the switch at defensive coordinator. Shane Bowen was hired to take over for Wink Martindale, who ran a different system than Bowen's. The Giants also acquired outside linebacker Brian Burns via trade to help boost the pass rush’s productivity.
Still, that’s not enough to convince the odds makers to have more faith this year in the Giants, who are predicted to win no more than seven games.
The Giants are looking to record a winning record similar to or better than their 9-7-1 mark in 2022, which was good enough for a postseason berth. There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of sporting out the roster, which will occur once the team reports to training camp.
If the Giants can stay relatively healthy this season and only be marginally better than they were last season after the many additions made this offseason, that would add further fuel to the growing flames questioning the leadership of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
