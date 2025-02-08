Pair of Giants Offensive Linemen Named Tam's Best and Worst Free Agent Signings
When it comes to their offensive line, the New York Giants just can’t seem to win.
General manager Joe Schoen focused on the Giants' offensive line last offseason. For many years, it has been one of the team’s least sturdy units. Schoen invested premium free agency money into the unit, adding players such as guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and guards Jon Runyan, Jr. and Greg Van Roten, who entered the starting lineup.
While the unit initially appeared to be heading in the right direction, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus cited two offensive line signings–Van Roten and Runyan as their best and worst moves of last year’s free agency period.
Of Van Roten, Wasserman said, “The 34-year-old Van Roten was the Giants’ most durable player this season, giving them a decent performance with a 63.4 overall grade. This year, New York’s offensive line struggled again, but Van Roten’s performance wasn’t among their top issues.”
And of Runyan, he wrote, “Runyan was the Giants’ most expensive free agent signing last offseason. He played just 13 games and earned a 56.1 overall grade, which aligns with the rest of his career numbers. That level of performance doesn’t necessarily warrant paying him $10 million per season, though.”
As we noted in our offensive line analysis, Van Roten was one of two Giants (outside linebacker Brian Burns being the other) who played every snap in 2024, some of those snaps coming at center when John Michael Schmitz was sidelined.
Van Roten brought size, physicality, and experience to the unit. Still, his mobility was less than ideal and, to a degree, limiting, as the Giants couldn’t really execute any plays that might have called for him to pull or get on the move.
Van Roten, per PFF, finished with a 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, the second-lowest of his career. And of his career-high 1,121 snaps, he allowed 35 pressures, the third most he's allowed.
Runyan, who came with a reputation as a better pass-blocker than a run-blocker, didn’t disappoint. We suspect that’s why the Giants signed the veteran offensive lineman, to shore up a pass-blocking operation that, over the years, has sprung more leaks than a faulty built dam.
As for the run-blocking aspect, Runyan’s footwork and flexibility were lacking while run-blocking, and he also created very little movement at the point of attack.
To Wasserman’s point, given the $10 million per year salary he’s earning, it’s fair to say that the Giants overspent on Runyan–and you might recall, thanks to a Hard Knocks episode that the Giants had to up their offer to the offensive lineman since the Jets were also competing to sign him.
Meanwhile, in pass pro, his attention to detail was much sharper. He held up physically to power and could mirror his man one-on-one with good balance and consistent hand-checking.
Van Roten signed a one-year contract last summer when offensive tackle Evan Neal wasn’t physically ready to start training camp. That necessitated Eluemunor to move from guard to tackle, is a pending free agent.
Runyan is entering Year 2 of his three-uear deal with the Giants. Runyan has a $11.75 million cap hit in 2025, and $5.75 million of his $9 million 2025 base salary is guaranteed.