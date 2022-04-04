Pro Football Focus Predicts Giants' Option Year Decisions

The simple fact that the Giants haven't given up on Jones after three injury-filled seasons tells us one of two things. They either strongly believe in Jones (which both ownership and the new general manager and head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have professed), or they drafted Jones way too high and are trying to save face.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. As team co-owner John Mara said earlier this off-season, Jones hasn't had the best set of circumstances in which to succeed, and without question, the lack of stability in the coaching, not having a solid and competent offensive line, and waiting to get weapons have all been factors in his slow development.

But on the other hand, a case can be made that the Giants over-drafted Jones, whose skill set doesn't exatly align with that of a top-10 quarterback. For one, some of Jones' throws outside of his first reads have left people pulling their hair out in frustration over what it was the quarterback thought he saw.

This ties into how quickly--or in this case how slowly--he is processing what he sees out there after the snap.

Second, there is the injury factor. Like it or not, Jones has missed games in three straight seasons, qualifying for injury-prone status. The fact that he doesn't protect himself as a runner doesn't exactly inspire confidence that will change any time soon.

And third, there is his history at Duke, which has followed him to the NFL regarding ball security issues. In three seasons at Duke, Jones fumbled 19 times, losing 13 of them. And he tossed 29 interceptions during his career, right about the same number of interceptions he's thrown in three NFL seasons.

Ideally, a team wants to see progress from a premium draft pick. While a case can be made for Jones having made some progress in certain areas, the biggest ones, such as ball security and reading defenses, remain a problem for him three years into his NFL career.

Spielberger is right in saying that it's unlikely the Giants will grab a quarterback in the first round this year, and we don't know what the future holds for 2023 if the Giants decline Jones's option and look to draft a quarterback next year.

The Giants did protect themselves in signing Tyrod Taylor to a contract that can easily be adjusted to accommodate if he becomes a starter, so there's zero pressure on them to exercise Jones's option.

If Jones does ball out, the Giants could always use the franchise tag on him next year, as they would probably look to get the first year of Jones's new contract as low as possible.

If they exercise his option year, they are locked in for the $21+ million, which instantly becomes guaranteed against their 2023 cap.

And we still need to see what, if anything, the Giants do regarding trades to acquire more draft capital should they have to jump up to get a quarterback.