Preview: Giants, Lions Secondaries Among What to Watch During Joint Practices
Detroit Lions On SI beat reporter John Maarkaron took a few minutes to offer a preview of what New York Giants fans might want to keep an eye on when the Giants host the Lions for two joint practices beginning Monday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center and then for the two teams' preseason opener on Thursday night.
John will be at the QDTC this week as we partner to bring you the most compelte coverage of the joint practices possible here on New York Giants On SI and Detroit Lions On SI.
1. What matchups are you most looking forward to seeing?
Maakaron: The most intriguing matchups will be between the wide receivers and the secondary on both sides. For Detroit’s defense, it will be the first time the new-look secondary plays together against another team. Watching Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold work against the Giants should offer a good gauge of where they stand currently.
For the offense, there is an ongoing battle for the third receiver spot with plenty of candidates. Plenty of players have shown flashes, but Dan Campbell will have his eyes on the players who show the most consistency during the coming week.
2. Who are some of the underrated Lions players making a push for either a roster spot or more playing time that opponents need to pay attention to?
Maakaron: Daurice Fountain spent all of last year on the practice squad but has made the most of his opportunity to claim a spot to this point in the fall. If he can stay consistent, he has a chance at claiming one of the roster spots.
Defensive end Mathieu Betts is also an intriguing player. The reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player has the potential to help the Lions’ pass rush and should get plenty of opportunities to show his skills against the Giants this week.
3. What is the biggest concern on each side of the ball for the Lions thus far?
Maakaron: Defensively, the Lions’ pass defense was one of the league’s worst. The secondary is improved from a personnel standpoint, but it still remains to be seen how well the group will gel together.
Additionally, there’s uncertainty about who Aidan Hutchinson’s running mate will be on the defensive line. Offensively, it will be key to find a reliable third wide receiver in the coming weeks to help the passing attack.
4. Besides Aidan Hutchinson, where is the pass rush coming from?
There’s no shortage of candidates, but the second edge rusher role is largely up for grabs. Marcus Davenport is a veteran option who joined the team in free agency, but health has been a concern for him throughout his career.
James Houston had an electric rookie year, but the Lions want him to display more versatility than just being a pass-rush specialist. If he can unlock more aspects of his game, he could develop into an every-down player.
Defensive tackle Alim McNeill will benefit greatly from working with DJ Reader and could have a big year in the pass-rush department.
Additionally, the Lions have been experimenting with a ‘big end’ personnel package involving Levi Onwuzurike as a defensive end. Onwuzurike is another player to watch throughout joint practices and the preseason.
5. What kind of growth have you seen from head coach Dan Campbell since he was hired in 2021?
Campbell's biggest area of growth is in his game management. During the first year and a half of his tenure, the Lions struggled to finish games and lost plenty of close ones.
While his aggressive nature has come back to bite Detroit at points, he has displayed much more control over games since the team’s 1-6 start in 2022.
In his three years, we’ve also seen the Lions completely buy into their coach’s style and demeanor. The team has adopted his relentless mindset, which has led to their rise from the bottom of the NFC North to the top of the NFC.