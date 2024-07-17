Report: Giants QB Daniel Jones Will Avoid PUP List to Start Camp
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is “expected to be healthy and ready to go" when the team’s veterans report to training camp next Tuesday, the NFL Network has reported.
Jones, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November, has attacked his rehab with gusto this off-season. He made enough progress to be cleared to do individual drills and seven-on-seven drills during the team’s spring OTAs and mandatory minicamp practices.
The Giants held him out of 11-on-11 as a precaution, but Jones told reporters that he was confident he would be able to do everything in drills once training camp began.
But Jones has insisted all along that he was determined to be ready for the start of camp and that he expected to be able to do everything.
“Knee feels good. Really good,” Jones said last month at the mandatory minicamp. “I think every week I've continued to feel better and better and taking steps.
“Doing a lot of the same things I've been doing, but doing them better and feeling sharper, cleaner with a lot of my cuts. Kind of working on getting that explosiveness back and then taking steps in improving my change of direction and cutting from even where it was before the injury.”
He added, “I expect to be ready to go the first day of training camp.”
Head coach Brian Daboll has deferred making any declarations regarding Jones’s anticipated summer workload or availability, but it will be interesting to see if Jones gets the green light to play in the upcoming preseason games or if the team will hold him out of the preseason games and give the snaps to Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Nathan Rourke, the other quarterbacks on the roster.
The Giants veterans will report to camp on July 23 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center and have their first practice scheduled for July 24.