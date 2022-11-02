At the start of the 2022 season, Brandon Olsen unveiled five bold predictions for the Giants’ first season under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

While there is still a lot of football left, we thought it might be fun to go back and revisit those predictions to see if the Giants are on track or if we were simply dreaming when we compiled the list.

So here is where the Giants stand after eight weeks of play, with some of those predictions suddenly not seeming so wild.

Career-high Passing and Rushing Totals for QB Daniel Jones

What We Said

The priority in this offense should be creating opportunities underneath for Jones to pick up easy completions, given the run-after-catch ability of players like Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, and Wan’Dale Robinson, as well as taking vertical shots downfield to Kenny Golladay.

Jones also doesn’t have the same arm strength or athleticism as Allen, but he doesn’t have to, not in this version of the offense, which looks to have more creativity for Jones as a runner and passer.

How Things Unfolded

Perhaps no player on the Giants roster divides Giants fans as much as quarterback Daniel Jones, who, after a solid and promising rookie campaign in which he posted a career-high 3,027 yards in the air and then a semi-solid second season in which he recorded 423 yards on the ground in 2020, still generates more than his fair share of disdain from the Giants fans.

The Giants, who, as team co-owner John Mara candidly said, did everything possible to screw Jones up, sought to correct the error of their ways. They upgraded the offensive line, hired Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to create the ideal blend of the Buffalo and Kansas City offenses, and they banked on a healthy, motivated Saquon Barkley.

What the Giants didn’t expect and are currently dealing with though, was the colossal disappointment of their receivers. Their top three guys from whom they were expecting big things—Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney—have been disappointments for one reason or another due to injuries to each and the deteriorating attitude that resulted in Toney being traded.

Jones has only thrown for over 200 yards twice this season, in Weeks 5 and 7. He has 1,399 passing yards this season, his receivers totaling just 292 yards after the catch (20.8 percent of his passing yardage total).

That’s an average of 174,87 passing yards per game, which, if projected over 17 games, comes to 2,972.8 yards for the season. And that YAC total averages out to just 36.5 yards, which if projected over 17 games comes to 620.5.

Not good. What else isn’t good is that it’s unlikely Jones will get any help this year, despite the Giants’ surprising 6-2 record. While there have no doubt been some trade discussions, we don’t see general manager Joe Schoen giving up Day 1 or Day 2 draft picks for the short term since this team isn’t exactly one receiver away from making a run.

As for the rushing yardage, things look a lot brighter there. We wrote, “The freedom to operate as a runner and the implementation of more designed quarterback runs should also help Jones open up passing windows and better use what is arguably his greatest tool: his legs.”

That has been the case so far. Jones currently has 262 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, the latter a new career high. He needs just 60 more yards to equal his 2020 career-high, an amount he should be easily able to get in one game.

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux Wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

What We Said

Thibodeaux is an explosive athlete with tremendous bend around the edge who finishes with the kind of violence you usually only see when watching John Wick. His pass-rush plan needs work, but Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has succeeded in developing productive pass-rushers by improving their technique and scheming them free-rush opportunities with his aggressive defense.

Thibodeaux, who had 47 pressures on just 289 pass-rush snaps in 2021, is expected to become an instant starter in this Giants defense. The ability to line up on either end of the defensive line in a stand-up or hand-in-the-dirt position will give Thibodeaux more opportunities as a defender.

How Things Unfolded

Thibodeaux, who per Caesars Sportsbook had +400 odds to the start of the preseason to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, began the season with a whimper, though through no fault of his own. He was blocked low in a preseason game against the Bengals and ended up suffering a sprained MCL that cost him the first two games of the season.

Even when he returned, he wasn't 100 percent but has recently started to show flashes of being every bit the player the Giants thought they were getting when they selected him fifth overall out of Oregon this year.

Currently, Thibodeaux is sitting at No. 69 on Pro Football Focus's pass-rush win percentage (13.2) and has just 17 total pressures, according to the popular analytics site. Those aren't close to being Defensive ROY numbers.

Like the vast majority of rookies, Thibodeaux needs to continue growing into the NFL mold. He’s not beating anyone with his edge speed yet, again, possibly due to his early-season knee issue. But he is beating people with upper body power, hand-checking, and good balance, sort of reminiscent of how Michael Strahan used to get it done.

Thibodeaux is at his most dangerous when he attacks the inside gap, and he's been effective in coverage, where he has a very good feel and awareness for this part of the job.

Among those areas where Thibodeaux can improve include his edge contain, where he can be a little bit more physical and do a better job of shedding blocks.

He'll get there eventually. It might not be in time to win him Defensive Rookie of the Year, but with his work ethic and determination, there are bound to be a few accolades from his peers in Thibodeaux's future.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saquon Barkley Finishes with 2,000 Scrimmage Yards

What We Said

In 2018, Barkley was deployed as an inside-out runner that found ways to pick up big yardage. During the 2021 season, Barkley was consistently asked to run directly into the teeth of the defense with little variety in rush direction, making it challenging to keep the defense honest and create opportunities for Barkley to beat defenses to the edge.

During his time in Buffalo, Daboll had no issues mixing up run variety as Bills running backs had a similar number of carries to the outside as they did up the middle. The Bills had a fairly reliable run game (when they ran the ball), and the expectation shouldn’t change for this Daboll-coached team.

How Things Unfolded

Barkley has 968 all-purpose yards, including 779 on the ground and 189 in the passing game. That's an average of 121 all-purpose yards per game, which, when projected out over a 17-game season, should put him at 2,057 all-purpose yards, topping the 2,028 he had in his rookie campaign.

As a runner, Barkley has three 100-yard rushing performances thus far, his best since he posted four in 2019. But he has a way to go yet to match his 2018 rookie season total of seven 100-yard rushing performances.

One thing which would be surprising if it happens is Barkley equalling or topping the 721 receiving yards he had as a rookie (on 91 receptions). Currently, Barkley has 189 receiving yards on 28 catches, a rather surprising stat as given the state of the receivers, one might have thought Barkley would get more than the 35 pass targets he's received so far.

His recorded receiving numbers, when projected over a 17-game season, would give him 59.5 receptions for 401.6 yards--not horrible numbers but again, nowhere near what he did as a rookie.

If Barkley stays healthy and the coaches continue to figure out how to scheme him into advantageous situations, there is no reason why he won't hit reach 2,000 all-purpose yards, regardless of how they come.

Azeez Ojulari Records Double-Digit Sacks

What We Said

With a lightning-quick first step, acceleration, technical development, and a defensive scheme that should create free runs into the backfield, Ojulari’s production could take a leap in 2022, making him a double-digit sack artist.

Ojulari will likely benefit from offensive lines having to account for not only Martindale's blitz-heavy schemes but also the talent surrounding Ojulari, like Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Thibodeaux.

How Things Unfolded

This prediction isn't going to happen, mainly because Ojulari, currently on injured reserve, has only appeared in two games this season.

But here's the good news. Once he gets himself fully right --and we doubt that will be this year--the combination of Ojulari and Thibodedaux is going to be a fun one to watch as the two young edge rushers will one day force opponents to pick their poison.

New York Giants Go Playoff Bound

What We Said

Luckily for the Giants, their past doesn’t hurt their chances of making the playoffs in the 2022 season. It helps the Giants by giving them the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL.

On the flip side of that case, the other three easiest schedules in the NFL belong to the rest of the NFC East. But the most significant difference in that strength of schedule is that the Giants have to face the other NFC East teams, who had better records than the Giants in 2021.

The Giants' schedule works out in their favor in just about every way possible, right down to the timing of the bye week.

How Things Unfolded

Okay, let's be honest. Who out there thought the Giants would start 6-2? Anyone? We thought 4-4 at best before the bye, with the team capping out at eight wins max.

But as is usually the case with every team, the Giants won a few games they probably had no business winning this year. People will point to the Titans game, which, if Randy Bullock makes that field goal, the Giants start 0-1 instead of 1-0. Some will point at the Ravens and Packers games as two the Giants had no business winning either.

But no one remembered to tell the Giants which games they had no business winning. Except for the turnover-filled Seahawks game that Seattle turned into 10 points, their only loss (against Dallas) was by one score.

The problem, though, is with the Giants losing to Seattle and the Cowboys and Eagles continuing to win, the chances of the Giants winning the NFC east are down to about five percent, according to the playoff prediction chart at FiveThirtyEight.

As for their wild-card chances, the Giants, projected to finish with a 10-7 record, have a 74 percent chance to gain that accomplishment.

Looking at the rest of the Giants schedule, here is our guess as to how it will play out.

Houston: Win

Detroit: Win

@ Dallas: Loss

Commanders: Win

Eagles: Loss

@ Commanders: Win

@ Vikings: Loss

Colts: Win

@ Eagles: Loss

If the rest of the season follows the above projections, the Giants would finish 11-6, which should get them into the playoffs.

