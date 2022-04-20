Saquon Barkley is Ready to Conquer the World

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is feeling good these days.

And why not? He's not rehabbing an injury for the first time in a while. He's also apparently a big part of the new offense that is being installed under the direction of Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll, an offense that, based on the small sample size reporters revealed during the team's voluntary minicamp, will see Barkley lined up all over the formation to get him into space.

"Yeah. I definitely feel a lot different, a lot better. I feel like myself again," Barkley told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "I don't want to jump the gun; I just want to keep focusing on the little things and get better every day. ... My mindset is to just keep working on the little things and focus on the things that I can control."

It also helps that Barkley has a little more peace of mind regarding his status. Although the Giants haven't yet begun any discussions with him regarding a long term contract after this season (spoiler alert: they won't until they see how he does in this new system and if he can avoid the injury bug), Barkley said he appreciated how general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were quick to reach out of him to clarify comments made by Schoen at the combine about all options regarding trades.

"At first, I was working out, and I came home, and my phone was blowing up. I was like, ‘What the heck?’ At first, I thought I got traded, but you never know in today's world," Barkley said.

"But then when I saw it, I didn't take it like that, to be completely honest. That's his job. He's supposed to do whatever he feels to help this team win and this organization win."

While no door is closed, it sure does seem as though Daboll wants Barkley for this offense. During Wednesday's practice, the fifth-year running back was executing a variety of different routes as a receiver out of the backfield, including the seldom-used wheel route, which in prior practices has been rather effective.

"Obviously, you start smiling when you see plays work out there and how they work in the film room or when you’re going over the playbook," Barkley said.

"You’ve got to just focus on the little things, getting better every single day. When those opportunities come, make sure we stay healthy enough, and we capitalize on the plays that we can make."

And Barkley, to his credit, has looked spry. He's not favoring his injured legs--in fact, he said he stopped thinking about his knee after the season ended.

"At the time, you’re like, ‘I’m not even thinking about it,’ but then when you replace yourself and look back a year later, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s two completely different things,’" he said.

Getting stronger, getting back to how I like to train... Also adding the new things to keep me healthy – mobility-wise, stability-wise, all those little things."

That and unleashing his inner beast to be the running back he believes he can be.

"I kind of just want to go crazy," he said of his expectations of himself moving forward. "I don't want to jump the gun. It's a long way before September.

"To be honest, I'm just tired of whatever is written about me, the BS that’s said about this team or me," he added. "I want to go out there and prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there, I can still do special things with the ball in my hands, and I can help this team."

As for his long-term future with the team, Barkley insists that he's not worried about it and that things will take care of themselves.

"The best thing I can do is just focus on what I can control. That's showing up, being healthy, going out there at OTAs, camp, and in season, performing, working hard, keeping my mind right, study the playbook.

"I'm a big believer--I’ve been saying it since day one since you guys met me--everything is going to take care of itself. I’ve only got to focus on what I can focus on and what I can control. That’s everything within my realm. That's my main thing right now."

Join the Giants Country Community