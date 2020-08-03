See It: Giants Move to Strength & Conditioning Phase

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has wreaked havoc with life and schedules as we know them to be, the NFL is still moving ahead with plans to play a full season starting on time.

While we've become accustomed to seeing and hearing the collision of shoulder pads and helmets in August, safety protocols have necessitated the league to take a more methodical approach so that players who weren't able to properly train in the off-season don't suffer a rash of soft tissue injuries.

On Monday, the Giants, who over the weekend reduced their roster to the league max of 80 (which means they'll eventually be able to work as one group), began the next phase of the training camp ramp up, the strength and conditioning phase which will run between August 3-11 (with August 8 an off-day).

During this period, players may spend no more than 60 minutes in the weight room (done in smaller groups) and 60 minutes of on-field conditioning.

In addition to strength-and-conditioning work, teams may have 60-minute walkthroughs on each of the first four days of this phase and 75-minute walkthroughs on each of the last four days.

No conditioning tests may be administered during this period.

It's still not really football, but it's heading in the right direction, assuming that there isn't an outbreak of positive tests that forces the league to hit the brakes.