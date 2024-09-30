Should Giants Consider Trading a Receiver to Chiefs?
There’s an old cliche, “Use it or lose it,” that applies to the New York Giants' current situation.
Of course, we're talking about their receiver situation. Through four games, the Giants have mainly targeted two receivers–Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson–on 66% of their pass attempts.
That usage has raised questions about the two “forgotten” men in the position, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt. Do they have a role on this team moving forward, or should the Giants consider trading one of the two to the Kansas City Chiefs, who just lost Rashee Rice to a season-ending injury?
A move to trade one of those two receivers would make sense if they’re not in the Giants’ long-term plans. And it’s certainly fair to wonder if Slayton, who is in the final year of his contract, is part of the team’s long-term plans.
Slayton, you might recall, staged a mini holdout in the spring because he wanted security beyond this year. However, he only received a modified deal filled with incentives–incentives that, if he continues to be targeted as he has through four games, he probably won’t reach.
Set to hit free agency after this season, Slayton’s return is far from guaranteed now that he’s not the de facto No. 1 receiver target for the Giants anymore, thanks to the arrival of Malik Nabers.
While Slayton, during the last time he was a free agent, eschewed an opportunity to sign with the Falcons for reportedly more money to continue contributing to what the Giants were building, this time around, the six-year veteran might be more inclined to ensure he has the financial security that he didn’t quite get with the Giants despite his mini holdout.
Slayton would probably draw some decent draft capital for the Giants to use next year, which could be useful if they needed to trade up to target a quarterback in the first round.
The problem with trading Slayton, the team’s receiving yardage leader in four of the last five seasons, is that he’s the more established of the two between him and Hyatt, so the Giants might not want to part with him.
As for Hyatt, it’s hard to fathom the Giants giving up on a player they traded to get just a year ago.
Hyatt has had a longer adjustment period since arriving from Tennessee, but the kid works hard, he’s on his rookie contract, and he is brimming with untapped potential that the coaches have continued to try to draw out. It would be a surprise if the Giants were to try to move him after just a season and a half.
If the Giants season continues to head south, it would be surprising if general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t look to move players who likely aren’t in the team’s plans next season.
The question, though, is whether the Chiefs, who appear to need help at receiver in the wake of the Rice injury, would be willing to wait a few more weeks or make a move now.