Should Giants Exercise Daniel Jones's Fifth-year Option?

Two different NFL analysts and former Giants players vary in their opinion. Plus a third, NFL Network analyst and former quarterback David Carr, weighs in on what Jones can do to help make the decision easier.

A week after the upcoming draft, the New York Giants will have to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on their 2019 first-round draft picks, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (No. 17 overall), and quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 6 overall).

The decision is likely to be made by a new general manager if current general manager Dave Gettleman, who drafted both players, is no longer with the team, as per an NFL Network report that broke last weekend. Head coach Joe Judge and team ownership are likely to be heavily involved in the decisions.

But of the two decisions that need to be made, the one that's likely to create the most debate/discussion involves Jones, who would be estimated to earn $21.369 million if the Giants exercise his fifth-year option.

But should they do so? As expected, there are varying opinions about that looming decision.

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber, during an appearance on WFAN's "Moose and Maggie" show this week, thinks the Giants should exercise Jones's option year.

The reason is that if you’re looking at the Draft, the quarterbacks are not that good. You look at the kids coming out of college – some are interesting, maybe third or fourth-round picks that might develop into usable starters down the line, but no one you’re clamoring to go up the draft board to go and get, so Daniel Jones gets the benefit of the doubt a little bit.

Barber's opinion comes with a caveat: the change expected to hit the organization, starting with the offensive line.

We know how hard that is to create consistency and a path towards success. I still hold out hope for Daniel Jones because I like him, and like the potential I see; the consistency is what you worry about, but given the changes, I’m hanging on one more year, maybe even two.

On the flip side, former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, appearing on his son Chris's podcast, thinks the Giants should decline exercising Jones's fifth-year option.

Don't do it. Don't give that money. Let him play next year. Let's prove it. You're going to know then, for sure, do you want to sign him to a long-term deal? Or you can franchise him. So again, why do we have to go out there and give the option with all that money and commit ourselves to it? Go ahead and get one more year--what do we want to know? And then make your decision from there. I think it's okay. That's fair to him. I don't think he's going to sit there and go, 'Oh my gosh, the pressure.' No, he's just going to play."

Pat's Perspective: I've thought all along that the Giants will exercise Daniel Jones's fifth-year option, regardless of who the general manager is.

That said, I agree with Simms's stance about playing it safe for the very same reason why I don't think the Giants should invest significant money long-term in running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones's durability is a major concern. He has missed time in each of his first two seasons with injuries suffered as a runner, and will not play Sunday against the Dolphins, making this a third straight season that the quarterback will miss time due to injury.

While it is too soon to know if Jones will miss multiple weeks, the more time he misses, the harder it becomes for the coaching staff to evaluate him in Freddie Kitchens's version of the offense.

Despite being in his third NFL season, it's not as though Jones has a strong body enough body of work. He has done some good things since taking over for Eli Manning.

However, a 12-25 record as a starter doesn't entirely validate that the estimated $21.369 million he'd get in his option year--which is less than $3 million what future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is scheduled to earn that season--is a wise investment for a guy that thus far, has been more of a game manager.

Ideally, he needs to get out of that mold and start showing that he can load the team on his shoulders and carry them to victory. While that sounds easier said than done, former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr, who was with the Giants as a backup to Manning during the 2011-2012 seasons, said it's doable.

"You can get out of that game manager mold by making splash plays a big throws down the field or plays with your legs," Carr told Giants Country. "I think that's where Eli (Manning) kind of separated himself. When you think about the games that he won, the two-minute drill and how great he was in that moment. I think that's, I think that's what you do."

While Jones isn't quite at a point yet where when the game is on the line, there is confidence abound about wanting the ball in his hands, Carr thinks that the Giants need to continue building around him to change that.

"That's going to take having a solid offensive line, having some guys that can win (one-on-one matchups), and then having a system that allows him the opportunity to make those plays," Carr said.

From a cap perspective, the 2023 league-wide salary cap is projected to be $225 million as the revenue from the new broadcast distribution deals will hit in 2023. If the estimates for Jones's fifth-year option holds, then he would only count for about nine percent of the 2023 cap.

The Giants only have 27 players under contract for 2023 and are estimated to have about $93,379,912 in cap space. Jones's option would bring that total down to just over $72 million (the Giants will probably have more in 2023 as it's doubtful Sterling Shepard will be on the roster then.

If the Giants want to play it conservatively with Jones and exercise his fifth-year option, they could swing it financially. But until they fix the offensive line to get an accurate evaluation of a Jones-led offense, it won't matter.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community