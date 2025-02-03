Should Giants Exercise Fifth-Year Options of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal?
The New York Giants selected their presumed franchise centerpieces in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 picks, respectively.
However, neither has lived up to the hype of a top-10 selection in their first three seasons.
Both players are under contract for at least another season and can change the tide. The Giants have until May 1st to decide if they want to exercise the fifth-year option for both players, keeping them in New York for two more seasons.
If the Giants pick up Neal's option, it would cost $17.4 million in 2026. Thibodeaux would cost $16.1 million.
The Case for Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux seemed primed for a breakout season but took a step back in 2025.
The edge rusher was coming off an 11.5-sack season in 2024, and the Giants acquired Brian Burns to alleviate the pressure from Thibodeaux. The pair, along with Dexter Lawrence, was expected to be a lethal force.
The Oregon product, however, struggled early in the season to reach the quarterback and would miss five weeks with a broken wrist that kept him on the IR until Week 12.
Following his return, the pass-rush duo seemed to find their stride. Burns and Thibodeaux combined for 41 of the team's 79 pressures (51.9%) since Week 12, the second-highest team share by any duo, behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker (52.3%) of the Jaguars.
They were also one of four sets of teammates who recorded at least 20 pressures apiece since Week 12 and the only such duo who have each forced a turnover on their pressures. Thibodeaux generated 20 pressures on 158 pass rushes (12.7%), while Burns generated 21 pressures on 142 pass rushes (14.8%).
The 24-year-old finished the season with 5.5 sacks, 28 total tackles, and eight tackles for losses. Thibodeaux finished 16th in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate with a win rate of 17%.
Thibodeaux has shown flashes throughout his career at a premium position. The Giants should pick up the option to see if he can return to his 2024 form.
The Case for Evan Neal
Neal's start to his career has been anything but promising.
After starting the previous two seasons at right tackle, Neal was replaced by free-agent signing Jermaine Elumenor and spent the first nine games of the season on the bench.
Under new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, Neal showed improvement and was extremely effective in the run game when inserted into a starting role.
According to PFF, the 24-year-old improved from 39.8% overall in 2023 to 61.2% in 2024. In the run game, he ranked ninth among 141 tackles with a run-blocking grade of 80.8%.
Again this season, Neal struggled with pass protection. He ranked 111th among 141 tackles in the pass protection with a 49.6% grade. He allowed 17 pressures but only two sacks. He allowed pressures and 10 sacks in the first 20 games of his career.
Neal mainly played this season due to injuries along the offensive line. Andrew Thomas will return to left tackle after missing the season with a foot injury, and Elumenor will shift back from left tackle to right tackle.
Neal could benefit from switching from a tackle to a guard. He has experience in the position. In 2019, he started 13 games at left guard at Alabama and was selected to the freshman All-SEC team.
Due to uncertainty regarding Neal's performance and position, the Giants should not pick up his option. Instead, they should have him play out the rest of his deal, and if he plays well, they should consider re-signing him.