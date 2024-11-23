Should Giants Put in Waiver Claim for Recently Released Vikings Cornerback?
Among the positions where the New York Giants are in dire need of depth–not just this season but for the future–is cornerback.
And there is now a player available on the waiver wire who, as a low-cost option, could help fill the hole that developed when the team cut cornerback/special teamer Nick McCloud for salary cap reasons.
That player is Akayleb Evans, who the Minnesota Vikings waived this week.
Evans, who can also play special teams, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2022 (No. 118 overall) out of Missouri. He has appeared in 32 games with 17 career starts, 15 of which came in 2023, and has 90 career tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception for a career 108.1 coverage rating.
The versatile Evans, 6-2 and 198 pounds, has mostly played outside cornerback, but he also has experience as a box safety and a slot cornerback.
His other attractive offering is his special teams work. Evans, who has four career special teams tackles (two solos), has played on all four core special teams for Minnesota, his most significant experience on kickoff coverage and punt return, two areas where the Giants have struggled the most.
Evans is finishing the third year of his four-year rookie deal. His base salary for this year is $985,000, but with the Vikings having paid the first 11 weeks, he would cost the Giants just $347,647 to carry on their 2024 salary cap this year and only $1.1 million next year.
The Giants are currently third in the waiver wire claiming order.