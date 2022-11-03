Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games

Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season.

Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.

But after a loss to another upstart in the Seattle Seahawks, the Giants enter their bye week with several issues to address. While the team’s record is impressive, it could be difficult to sustain in the late season; New York has five games against division opponents in the last seven weeks of the year, including four consecutive division games.

While a loss before the bye week hurt the team’s momentum, it did make their weaknesses more visible to the coaching staff and the front office. With roughly two weeks before their next game, here are the areas where the Giants look to improve.

Better Receiver Play

The Giants have the third-fewest receiving yards in the NFL, with only 1,410 through eight weeks, while their 9.8 yards per catch is the fourth worst in the league. Their six receiving touchdowns are also tied for the fewest in the league.

Usually, a weak passing game is due to poor quarterback play, but this isn’t the case for the Giants. Quarterback Daniel Jones has arguably looked better than ever despite his low passing totals. He has become integral to the team’s rushing attack while minimizing mistakes in the air and on the ground.

Rather, the receiving core is the culprit. Darius Slayton is the team’s leading receiver, but with only 232 yards. He is the only receiver on the roster with over 200 receiving yards on the season. The situation is so dire that Sterling Shepard has the fourth most receiving yards on the season despite having only played in three games this year due to a season-ending ACL tear.

Not only does the team lack a clear No. 1 receiver, but they also lack receiving depth. In addition to Shepard, the Giants have dealt with injuries to Wan’Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, Kadarius Toney, and the disgruntled Kenny Golladay. The former two are rookies, while Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

To put it simply, the Giants need to acquire a wide receiver. General manager Joe Schoen could not acquire one at the trade deadline, as he chose to hang on to the team’s future draft picks.

He did not rule out potentially investigating former Giant Odell Beckham Jr once he's healthy, but that won't happen until next year.

The only real fix to the team’s receiving problems is for Kenny Golladay to perform when he returns from injury. Golladay’s tenure has been a disaster so far, but he can salvage his reputation and help the Giants’ offense immensely if he can provide solid production on the field.

Call More Downfield Plays

Also related to the deprecated passing and receiving numbers is the lack of aggressive pass plays. While there have been numerous risky in-game decisions made that have won games, the dink-and-dunk passing style hasn’t worked the best.

The Giants have only 687 completed air yards, the total yards that completed passes travel in the air past the line of scrimmage before being caught. That currently ranks as the third worst in the NFL.

This low total indicates the number of drives that have stalled out for New York. Some passing plays would see Daniel Jones find a receiver who is well short of the first down marker and instead depend on the receiver’s agility and speed to pick up the marker.

The problem is that most of these receivers are unproven or have little experience, so they are often tackled well short of the line of gain. This has happened frequently on third down, too, resulting in punts or field goal tries instead of drives continuing.

If the offense wants to improve, Jones’s arm and the receivers need to be trusted more often and make splash plays.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

More Interceptions by Defense

The Giants’ defense has been great in crunch time this season, but there’s always room for improvement. In particular, the second has done a decent job defending the pass, with opposing completion percentage at 58% and 6.3 yards per attempt being the 2nd and 9th best in the NFL, respectively. But they haven’t been able to punish opposing quarterbacks for bad throws.

Through eight weeks, the defense has only one interception. That one interception was huge, coming late in the game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens; Julian Love’s interception of Jackson set up the eventual game-winning touchdown.

But that’s exactly why the Giants’ defense needs to secure more interceptions. Picking off opposing quarterbacks can be a complete game-changer, especially on high-leverage drives.

The Giants’ one interception on defense turned a potential loss into a statement win, and if they want to beat in-division quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, they need to capitalize on bad throws. The Giants have also not scored on defense this year; while only seven teams have scored touchdowns on defense so far this season, one of those is the Cowboys, who the Giants play on Thanksgiving.

The Giants have blitzed more than any other team in the league, so if they’re going to force more interceptions, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale should continue to call heavy blitzing and pressure the quarterback to force a mistake. But at the same time, the defense needs to prevent any lanes for a receiver, running back, or quarterback to find, which leads to the next issue.

Finish Tackles

Although New York’s pass defense has been decent, the run defense has been among the worst in the league. Their 1,098 rushing yards allowed is the fifth-most in the NFL, and their 5.5 yards per carry is the third-worst.

Fortunately, the source of this problem is easy to identify, which should make it easier to fix; the team is missing too many tackles.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Giants have 26 missed tackles, eight from Tae Crowder alone. Surprisingly, that tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, but their Yards After Contact (or YAC) against the run is the third worst in the league at 515.

Granted, the Giants have faced elusive quarterbacks (like Lamar Jackson) and running backs (like Kenneth Walker III last Sunday). Still, the inability to finish plays has consistently kept scoring drives alive for the opponent.

Although the Giants’ defense has been very good at holding their opponents to field goals, several of these drives would result in no points if New York wasn’t as prone to missing tackles.

All the missed tackles have been the culprit for the team’s porous run defense, but they also negatively impacted the pass defense. Against mobile quarterbacks and running backs, the inability to finish tackles has resulted in potential sacks or tackles for a loss, becoming first downs and extra yardage, and against gunslingers, it allows them to find an open man.

Wink Martindale certainly has the right idea by frequently blitzing with the defense, but if he wants it to be most effective, he needs to teach his players to finish off tackles.

Finish Drives

These next two areas of improvement are perhaps the most important if the Giants want to sustain their winning ways.

The Giants’ offense needs to finish off their drives more frequently. Too many promising drives have ended with either Jamie Gillan or Graham Gano taking the field (although they are reliable in their respective roles). Despite New York’s propensity for late-game comebacks, the most points they have scored in a game is 27 despite having the third-best time of possession percentage at 53.17%.

According to TeamRankings, the Giants have averaged three red zone scoring attempts per game, which is tied for 17th in the league. Meanwhile, their red zone scoring percentage (only counting touchdowns) is 50%, tied for 24th.

The Giants scoring touchdowns on only half of their appearances in the red zone indicates that they aren’t capitalizing on their good drives to their fullest. Although the Giants have shown themselves as a good situational team, that’s an area they need to maintain in the red zone.

Many of these drives are derailed by penalties or sacks, some of which even occur before they can get into the red zone, to begin with. As a result, the Giants have a third down conversion rate of 39.62%, which is 20th in the league.

Considering how often and how long the Giants have the ball, they need to turn those field goals into touchdowns by avoiding careless mistakes and third-and-long scenarios. With how dependable the defense has been in high-leverage scenarios this year and Brian Daboll’s aggressive in-game decisions, the Giants should consider going on fourth down more often, even when the situation isn’t high-leverage.

Get Going Earlier

Finally, we get to the theme of the Giants’ season through eight weeks, and it’s very difficult to sustain: their ability to come from behind and win.

Last Sunday against the Seahawks, the Giants found themselves in a familiar scenario; they trailed by a touchdown in the fourth quarter. In many of these earlier situations, the Giants drove down the field, scored a touchdown, and went on to win the game. But this time, the offense sputtered and went three-and-out. One Richie James fumble and Kenneth Walker touchdown later, the Seahawks were up by 14, and that was all she wrote.

In this case, the Giants couldn’t put together their second-half heroics. And it’s not a surprising reason why; winning by constantly relying on late, game-winning drives isn’t sustainable across an entire season. Failure in these late scenarios is bound to happen sometime.

But it seems like the Giants are in them too often, and there’s a reason for that. The offense doesn’t fully click in the first half of games.

The Giants scored a combined total of 60 points in the first half all season. Overall, they’re being outscored 85-60 in the first two quarters, a point differential of -25.

This is in sharp contrast to the second half. In the third quarter, the Giants outscore their opponent 42-36. Then in the fourth quarter, they outscore their opponent 61-35. They’ve scored one more point in the fourth quarter of games than in the first half. Overall, the Giants have a 103-71 margin in the second half, a point difference of +32.

On the one hand, this says a lot about the team’s resilience and Brian Daboll’s ability to make halftime adjustments. But on the other hand, the team coming out flat in the first half makes these games much more difficult to win, and constantly winning via fourth-quarter comeback is very difficult to sustain throughout the season.

Once again, the Seahawks game makes for a good example. The Giants went three and out on their first three drives, which they haven’t done since 2017, making for a truly terrible start. They could stay in the game until the fourth quarter, but then Seattle pulled away with a pair of touchdowns.

Perhaps if the Giants could score on those first three drives, they’d be in a much better position to win entering the fourth quarter and weather off a comeback attempt from Seattle.

With the point differentials in mind, perhaps Daboll has different coaching styles or is naturally good at making halftime adjustments. Maybe it’s the Giants simply outlasting opponents with a take-no-prisoners attitude.

Whatever it is, Daboll needs to find out what’s working in the second half and use those coaching strategies and aggressive decisions throughout the game’s 60 minutes to take control of the game early.

