Snap Chat: Thoughts About the Giants Week 8 Snap Counts

This will probably sound crazy, but the Giants running game, which has evolved into a by-committee approach, has functioned pretty well rather than relying too heavily on one guy (Saquon Barkley).

Could a committee approach be in the team’s future, even after Barkley recovers from his ACL surgery? And if so, does it make sense to hand out a blockbuster contract to Barkley if the Giants can get similar results in the running game by using a committee?