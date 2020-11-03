SI.com
GiantsCountry
Snap Chat: Thoughts About the Giants Week 8 Snap Counts

Patricia Traina

This will probably sound crazy, but the Giants running game, which has evolved into a by-committee approach, has functioned pretty well rather than relying too heavily on one guy (Saquon Barkley). 

Could a committee approach be in the team’s future, even after Barkley recovers from his ACL surgery? And if so, does it make sense to hand out a blockbuster contract to Barkley if the Giants can get similar results in the running game by using a committee?

