So Far, So Good: Giants' Offensive Line Rising from the Ashes
The 0-2 New York Giants have a lot of problems, but for a change, their offensive line isn’t one of them.
The starting group of Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr, John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor has given the Giants their best starting five in years. Last year at this time, the Giants were barely able to keep their offensive line together, with Thomas getting injured in Week 1 among a plethora of other injuries across the group.
Seeing as this combination didn't get any work together during training camp due to small injuries, them playing cohesively so far is a good sign. The numbers also back up how well they've performed, allowing just 17 pressures and two sacks.
Yet oddly, Pro Football Focus still ranks the unit 26th, arguing, "The Giants' offensive line ranked just 30th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency score last season but now places ninth after two weeks in 2024. The unit has allowed 17 pressures - including two sacks - on 80 dropbacks."
The popular analytics site cited the play of left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. as being off to the best start of his career.
"Right guard Jon Runyan kept a clean sheet against the Commanders, not allowing a single pressure in New York's Week 2 loss. The former Green Bay Packers lineman is allowing pressure on 2.4% of dropbacks this season, which is on pace to be the best rate of his career."
Keeping quarterback Daniel Jones upright was a major reason for the offensive line overhaul this offseason. His 2.85 seconds to throw ranks 10th best in the NFL, allowing Jones time to go through his reads and get the ball to the Giants' playmakers. Jones’s own play has been inconsistent, but it’s hard to blame that on the offensive line.
To be fair, the main knock on the group coming out of Week 1 was their subpar run blocking. They improved immediately the following week, allowing Devin Singletary to rush for 95 yards and one touchdown on 16 attempts. He also averaged 5.9 yards per rush, a large step up from the week before as the Giants had just 3.5 yards per carry against the Vikings.
The unit opened many running lanes against the Commanders, a positive sign going forward for a run game that struggled last year mainly due to inept blocking. Another strong point for their performances has been the durability.
For the first time since 2020, the Giants' offensive line has played two consecutive games together without anyone coming off the field. An insane but remarkable feat, continuity in this group is something that has been missed over the last several seasons.
Their next test will be against the Cleveland Browns defense, led by star pass rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett has had the fastest time to reach the quarterback this season at just 1.98 seconds, which poses a test in itself. Luckily, Thomas will have the task of shutting down Garrett and letting Jones go untouched.
It's still early, but this unit is steadily becoming a strength following every strong performance.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.