The Giants say that third-year cornerback Darnay Holmes, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, had a big pass breakup of a ball thrown to the end zone.

This is good news on a couple of fronts. First, that Holmes has been able to practice means he should be a full-go for training camp. That would be a big boost to the Giants, who, after releasing James Bradberry due to a salary cap crunch, will be looking not only for a new starter but also to solidify the depth at that position.

Holmes has had an interesting NFL journey so far. After turning in a solid showing at UCLA as an outside corner, he was moved to the slot by the Giants, perhaps due to his smallish stature.

But Holmes, who at UCLA played 1,852 snaps on the outside and just 76 in the slot, has always been a player that has played big against more physical opponents. He allowed 58 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed in college, and he limited opposing receivers yards after the catch to about 4.5 yards per reception.

Aaron Robinson, whom the Giants drafted last year, currently projects as the most likely candidate to step into Bradberry's old spot. The feisty Holmes apparently isn't planning to go down without a fight.