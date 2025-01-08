The Biggest "What Ifs" of the New York Giants' 2024 Season
The 2024 season for the New York Giants has been a roller coaster of frustration, filled with what-ifs and could-have-been. From key injuries to inconsistent play across the board, it’s easy to point to moments where things could have gone differently.
While the final record tells one story, countless scenarios could have altered the outcome, leaving fans to wonder how a few changes might have turned a disappointing year into something more promising.
What If the Giants Had Won Their One-Possession Games?
One of the most frustrating aspects of the Giants' season was their inability to close tight contests. They lost eight games by one possession, including gut-wrenching defeats to the Commanders, Cowboys, and Panthers.
Take the loss of Week 2 to the Commanders, for example. Washington scored 21 points on seven field goals, while the Giants failed two two-point conversion attempts and missed an extra-point attempt, leaving five points on the table.
Had the Giants converted even a fraction of those opportunities, they would have escaped with a win.
The Week 4 loss to the Cowboys highlighted another concern: the run game. Facing the league's worst run defense, the Giants mustered just 24 rushing yards. On defense, they failed to stop Dallas on a crucial 1st-and-20 play, ultimately leading to one of their two touchdowns on the night.
Then there was the heartbreaking overtime loss to the Panthers. The Giants missed a field goal in regulation and threw two interceptions but still forced the game into overtime.
On the first play of their overtime drive, Tyrone Tracy Jr. lost a fumble, setting up Carolina for a game-winning field goal.
Although the stat is largely meaningless, it's interesting to consider how the standings would change if those one-possession games had flipped in the Giants' favor.
If the Giants had won all eight, their record would shift from 3-14 to 11-6, potentially securing a playoff spot and drastically altering their season's narrative. Even winning half of those games would have given them a respectable 7-10 record, something Giants fans and players alike would've loved to see.
While flipping these results is purely hypothetical, it underscores how small margins in the NFL can dictate an entire season. Winning close games often comes down to execution and coaching—areas where the Giants fell short throughout 2024.
What If Daniel Jones Hadn't Been Benched and Released?
After a disastrous start to the season, Daniel Jones was benched and later released, marking the end of his hectic tenure in New York. Jones finished his season with a 63.3% completion rate, 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 10 games. Additionally, Jones was sacked 29 times, losing 172 yards.
But what if the Giants had stuck with Jones? Despite his struggles, he had moments of brilliance in previous seasons, particularly when paired with a strong running game.
His experience might have allowed the offense to settle into a rhythm, avoiding some of the growing pains the team faced with Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito under center.
In contrast, DeVito and Lock combined for 1,328 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions across 11 games, often looking overwhelmed against tougher defenses getting rocked for 18 sacks.
So, let's say the Giants keep Jones, and he remains the starter for the 2024 season. He still would've faced significant struggles with the offensive line issues that plagued him early in the season and in previous seasons.
The Giants' inability to protect their quarterback continued to be a theme, and Jones—with his tendency to hold the ball too long at times— would have likely faced more sacks and turnovers. However, what Jones offered that Lock and DeVito couldn't be stability and experience.
Even amid poor protection, his familiarity with the system could have provided the team with consistency. Once rookie Malik Nabers adjusted to the NFL and Tyrone Tracy Jr. entered the starting lineup, the passing game might have gained a rhythm that made Jones' struggles more manageable.
Even if the road was rocky, Jones could have succeeded with a reliable supporting cast. His skill set—mainly his ability to utilize his legs—could have kept defenses honest, offering some cushion for the offensive line to grow into its own.
Although Jones might have thrown some interceptions under pressure, the offense would likely have been more cohesive. The Giants would have had a better chance of building on the talent around Jones, ensuring that his experience and leadership were put to better use as the season progressed.
What If the Offensive Line Had Stayed Intact?
The Giants' offensive line woes were a major storyline throughout the season. Andrew Thomas, the team's anchor at left tackle, sustained a season-ending foot injury in Week 6, which immediately had a negative impact on the offensive line.
Injuries obliterated the front line, forcing a lot of shifting around. As a result, the team gave up 48 sacks, 52 hits, 149 hurries, and 233 pressures, the worst in the NFC East, per Pro Football Focus.
Had the offensive line remained healthy, the offense would likely have performed far better. Improved pass protection might have allowed the quarterbacks more time to find their targets, and better run blocking could have helped the team find gaps and convert downs more consistently. The lack of unity upfront played a significant role in the Giants' inability to sustain drives.
Statistically, the struggles were evident. The Giants averaged 104.9 rushing yards per game, managing just 4.2 yards per carry. Their passing game wasn't much more efficient, averaging 207.1 yards per game and 9.6 yards per reception.
These numbers reflect a team that struggled to balance both phases of the offense. The constant pressure and lack of protection left the quarterbacks scrambling and limited the playbook, preventing the offense from finding any consistent rhythm.
With a healthy offensive line, the Giants' offense would have been much better positioned to provide more balance in the running and passing game. Sure, young quarterbacks would've led the passing offense, but a strong, healthy offensive line makes a difference for the offense.
What If the Defense Had Lived Up to Expectations?
The Giants' defense was projected to be one of their strengths heading into the season, especially with key players like Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns. Early in the season, the defense—specifically the pass rush—showed promise.
Through Week 8, the team earned 35 sacks, with 13 coming in a two-game stretch. However, around Week 9, the pass rush began to slow down and lost its explosiveness. Injuries and a lack of experience further contributed to the unit's decline, not to mention the secondary failed to create turnovers, earning just five interceptions during the season.
Thibodeaux, who was expected to have a breakout season, recorded just 5.5 sacks. The defense finished with 45 sacks, led by Lawrence, who had nine.
Additionally, the run defense surrendered 136.2 rushing yards per game, the sixth worst in the league. The secondary also struggled, allowing an average of 210.6 passing yards per game, the eighth-worst mark in the NFL.
Had the defense lived up to expectations and continued their early season momentum, the Giants could have relied on it to secure some of their close games. A more harmonious pass rush could have disrupted opposing quarterbacks, while tighter coverage in the secondary might have prevented some of the late-game collapses that plagued the team.
Instead, the defense's inconsistency left the offense with little margin for error, compounding the team's struggles. The lack of sustained pressure and defensive stability ultimately hindered the Giants' ability to compete in high-stakes situations.