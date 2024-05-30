These Three Giants Regarded as Team's Top Cornerstones
The New York Giants are trying to transform from an underachieving team that finished 6-11 last year to a team loaded with playmakers.
After aggressively upgrading the roster in the off-seson via the draft, free agency, and a trade, Giants general manager Joe Schoen might very well have more potential difference makers on this year’s roster than he did last year.
According to Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema, the top three Giants playmakers include two familiar faces and one new addition.
The first of the top three players named by PFF’s Trevor Sikkema is offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, a cornerstone of the team’s offense and arguably their best offensive lineman over the last three seasons.
Thomas made the cut on the top three most important Giants despite an injury-filled 2023 season that, per Sikkema, resulted in a 77.1 overall grade, considered marginal at best.
Thomas missed seven games due to injuries, including a hamstring issue suffered at the start of the season. When he returned to the lineup, it was clear he wasn’t quite the same, though he made a solid effort to gut things out.
Thomas finished with a team-best 97.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating, his second-lowest rating since 2020, his rookie season.
The second player to make Sikkema’s list is interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II. It would be hard to argue against that assessment, as Lawrence has become a force for the Giants’ defensive line and one of the defense's anchors.
“New York's defense was much better last year, as Dexter Lawrence earned an elite 92.9 grade with an 89.5 run-defense grade and a 92.6 pass-rush grade,” Sikkema said.
Lawrence was named to his second Pro Bowl last year and was voted a second-team All-Pro. He signed a four-year, $87.5 million contract extension before the start of last season, and didn’t disappoint, finishing as PFF’s top-graded Giants defender and the defensive leader in pressures (65).
The third selection on Sikkema’s list is outside linebacker Brian Burns. The veteran edge rusher has already shown the potential, having never recorded fewer than 7.5 sacks in his career.
Now that he’ll be teamed up with Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants' pass rush is expected to create all kinds of problems for opposing offenses who must pick their poison.
“The third spot goes to new Giant Brian Burns, whose impact will be felt immediately. He has earned a 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past four seasons,” Sikkema said.
Some might argue that inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, Thibodeaux, and even rookie receiver Malik Nabers are worthy of a spot in the top three. Thibodeaux and Nabers did receive consideration from Sikkema. Still, it was a surprise that Okereke didn’t get any consideration given his production and durability for the Giants last year.
