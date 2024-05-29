This Day 3 Player Could Be Giants' Best Value
The New York Giants' loss of running back Saquon Barkley was widely viewed as having created a big hole in the team’s offense. But general manager Joe Schoen has attempted to fill that hole with veteran Devin Singletary and a rookie whom The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher believes is one of the best value draft picks from Day 3 of the draft: Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Mosher endorsed the Giants’ decision to pass on paying Barkley upwards of $10 million a season, noting, “The Giants are in a semi-rebuild, so throwing even more money at a running back who has struggled to stay healthy didn't make sense.”
By getting a better value in Singletary, which cost them under $10 million per year, and selecting Tracy in the fifth round, Mosher likes the direction the Giants new running back by committee is heading.
“While Tracy isn’t ready to be a full-time running back (146 career carries in college), he is an incredible athlete who is a threat to score on any play,” Mosher said.
“He posted a 9.78 RAS score, which ranks 42nd all-time (out of 1,903 running backs) after posting a 40-inch vertical jump at 209 pounds. Only Singletary is ahead of him on the depth chart, so Tracy should immediately find a role. He is the most explosive running back on the roster and could have a Tony Pollard-like impact on the Giants in Year 1.”
Tracy began his college career as a receiver at Iowa, appearing in 38 games. He transferred to Purdue and played five games as a receiver before realizing that running back was his ticket to the NFL.
He made the switch ahead of the 2023 season, and in his first year playing the position, Tracy led the Big Ten in yards per carry (6.3) and scored eight rushing touchdowns.
Tracy, who can also return kickoffs, a skill that will come in handy given the new kickoff return rules, will compete to be the No. 2 back behind Singletary this summer.