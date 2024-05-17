This Defender Named as Giants Most Underrated Player
One of the best free agent signings in New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's three-year tenure is middle linebacker Bobby Okereke.
In his first season with the Giants, following four with the Indianapolis Colts, the 27-year-old more than delivered a solid return on investment.
Okereke, who signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Giants, not only played every defensive snap despite dealing with rib and finger injuries, but he also finished as the team leader in tackles with 149, which was also the ninth-best mark among all NFL defenders last season.
If that's not enough to validate Okereke's value to the Giants defense, he also posted a career-best 89.1 coverage rating last season.
Thus, it is no surprise that Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus named Okereke the Giants' most underrated player.
"Okereke was everything and even more that the Giants might have hoped for when they signed him as a free agent in 2023," Buday wrote.
"Not only did he play a career-high snap total, but his 1,128 snaps over the regular season ranked second among all linebackers. In addition, his 78.9 overall grade ranked 12th among linebackers."
As good as Okereke was for the Giants, he was overlooked for Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors last year. Still, it's worth noting that Okereke, originally a third-round pick by the Colts in 2019, has only gotten better each season.
A Giants co-captain in his first year with the team, Okereke finished the previous two seasons with the Colts in the top ten in the league in total tackles. The season before that, he finished just outside the top ten at 14th in the league in tackles. He registered over 130 tackles in each of those seasons.
Okereke, named the Giants' unsung hero of 2023 by NFL.com earlier this year, takes pride in his availability.
"I just love this team; I love this defense. I want to do everything I can to be out there for the guys and just help put this team in the best position to win," he said last year.
