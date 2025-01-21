Giants Country

This Giant Defender Named an Early Breakout Candidate for 2025

Safety Tyler Nubin has been named a potential breakout defender for the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus, highlighting his promise as a key piece of the New York Giants' secondary.

Abby Dixon

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) celebrates after recovering a Seattle Seahawks fumble during the second half at Lumen Field.
Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) celebrates after recovering a Seattle Seahawks fumble during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants' defensive secondary has undergone significant changes in recent years, with the departures of key players such as safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney. 

Amid this overhaul, safety Tyler Nubin has emerged as a potential cornerstone of the defense. Recently named an early breakout candidate for the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus (PFF), Nubin's instincts and potential have already made him a promising part of the New York Giants' secondary.

Nubin was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to help fill the void left by the departures of Love, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and McKinney, who joined the Green Bay Packers. 

Giants general manager Joe Schoen identified Nubin as an ideal fit for Shane Bowen's two-read coverage system, something Nubin had experience with at the University of Minnesota.

With the Golden Gophers, Nubin, as a senior in 2023, recorded 53 total tackles (34 solo), four passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and five interceptions. He allowed a reception rate of 30% and an average of 15 yards per catch. 

While his tackling was generally reliable, he had a missed tackle rate of 9.4%. His coverage abilities earned him a 90.1 PFF coverage grade, making him stand out as one of the more versatile safeties in the 2024 draft class.

As a rookie with the Giants, Nubin demonstrated his potential, particularly as a tackler. He registered 57 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defended, making him one of the team's most productive defenders against the run, where he earned a PFF Grade of 76 in run defense. 

His tackling remained consistent, though he missed 10 tackles for a 9.4% miss rate and earned a PFF tackling grade of 79.4.

New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin
New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) runs onto the field prior to the start of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In coverage, Nubin allowed a reception rate of 73.1% and gave up an average of 10.7 yards per catch. 

While these numbers indicate room for growth, they also reflect the challenges of adjusting to the NFL level, especially in a secondary that faced struggles across the board and a defense missing support from the cornerback position.

According to PFF, Nubin is primed for a breakout season in 2025 and has the potential to play a more complete game as he continues to develop. 

The Giants are working to strengthen their cornerback group, which should alleviate some pressure on Nubin and allow him to focus on his strengths. 

With the coverage ability he showed in college, Nubin has the tools to take a significant step forward, which is something the Giants' defense will lean on in the future.

For Giants fans eager to see a playmaker emerge on defense, Nubin represents hope for the future. 

With a strong collegiate pedigree and an optimistic rookie campaign—considering the circumstances—bin is well-positioned to make 2025 his breakout year and solidify himself as a significant part of New York's defense.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Abby Dixon
ABBY DIXON

Abby Dixon brings seven years of expertise in game analysis, player performance, and trades to her coverage. Before freelancing for various outlets, she launched her sports writing career with Emmy award-winning Met Media, a student-run news organization for MSU Denver. Among these, her work with Sportsnaut allowed her to hone her skills and discover a true passion for football writing — a focus she now brings to her coverage for New York Giants On SI.

Home/Big Blue+