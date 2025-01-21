This Giant Defender Named an Early Breakout Candidate for 2025
The New York Giants' defensive secondary has undergone significant changes in recent years, with the departures of key players such as safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney.
Amid this overhaul, safety Tyler Nubin has emerged as a potential cornerstone of the defense. Recently named an early breakout candidate for the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus (PFF), Nubin's instincts and potential have already made him a promising part of the New York Giants' secondary.
Nubin was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to help fill the void left by the departures of Love, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and McKinney, who joined the Green Bay Packers.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen identified Nubin as an ideal fit for Shane Bowen's two-read coverage system, something Nubin had experience with at the University of Minnesota.
With the Golden Gophers, Nubin, as a senior in 2023, recorded 53 total tackles (34 solo), four passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and five interceptions. He allowed a reception rate of 30% and an average of 15 yards per catch.
While his tackling was generally reliable, he had a missed tackle rate of 9.4%. His coverage abilities earned him a 90.1 PFF coverage grade, making him stand out as one of the more versatile safeties in the 2024 draft class.
As a rookie with the Giants, Nubin demonstrated his potential, particularly as a tackler. He registered 57 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defended, making him one of the team's most productive defenders against the run, where he earned a PFF Grade of 76 in run defense.
His tackling remained consistent, though he missed 10 tackles for a 9.4% miss rate and earned a PFF tackling grade of 79.4.
In coverage, Nubin allowed a reception rate of 73.1% and gave up an average of 10.7 yards per catch.
While these numbers indicate room for growth, they also reflect the challenges of adjusting to the NFL level, especially in a secondary that faced struggles across the board and a defense missing support from the cornerback position.
According to PFF, Nubin is primed for a breakout season in 2025 and has the potential to play a more complete game as he continues to develop.
The Giants are working to strengthen their cornerback group, which should alleviate some pressure on Nubin and allow him to focus on his strengths.
With the coverage ability he showed in college, Nubin has the tools to take a significant step forward, which is something the Giants' defense will lean on in the future.
For Giants fans eager to see a playmaker emerge on defense, Nubin represents hope for the future.
With a strong collegiate pedigree and an optimistic rookie campaign—considering the circumstances—bin is well-positioned to make 2025 his breakout year and solidify himself as a significant part of New York's defense.