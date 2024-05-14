This New York Giants UDFA Named as "Someone to Watch" This Summer
The New York Giants made recent headlines by adding receiver Malik Nabers in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But another receiver added from this year's rookie crop could emerge as someone who could turn a few heads during training camp and the preseason.
That would be West Florida receiver John Jiles, whom Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic named their choice of Giants undrafted free agents to watch.
Jiles had to overcome some obstacles if he was to give himself a chance at getting through college to have a chance to make an NFL roster. He started his collegiate career at Fort Scott Community College, posting 1,543 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons.
He then went to Virginia Union, where he recorded nine additional touchdown receptions before moving on to West Florida, where he caught 54 passes for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Despite going undrafted, Jiles was one of the standout undrafted free agents signed by the Giants. Standing at an intriguing 6-2, 219 pounds, he presents a compelling option who will likely vie with Bryce Ford Wheaton and Isaiah Hoddgins for a spot on the roster.
"(He) is a powerful and explosive X receiver with 34 3/8-inch arms and an awareness of how to use his frame in the air. He’s a project but one who could be worth the time," noted Baumgardner and Dochterman.
Jiles will turn 24 years old during training camp and is competing in a very crowded wide receiver room. He moves well for his size and is an actual explosive threat rather than a contested-catch/red zone threat type of player.
In 10 games last season for West Florida, he caught 54 passes for 1,081 yards with 13 touchdowns, a 20-yards-per-catch average.
While Jiles will likely have to impress on special teams early on, he'll also have a chance to show his skills on offense.
