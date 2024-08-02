Wan'Dale Robinson is Excited About Giants Offense
New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is excited.
He is excited about the Giants' offense, which has been focusing more this spring and summer on the deep ball.
He is also excited about his first full training camp, in which he has yet to miss practice after spending last summer rehabbing a torn ACL. And he’s excited to get started in an offense that promises to be a lot more explosive.
“Finally being able to work out every day and just work on my craft and lift, run, run routes and do all the things I wanted to do,” he said with a smile.
“Last year, it was just a bunch of rehab and working on one leg and making sure, at this point, I was even running routes and just doing everything I could to be ready for the season."
Robinson's 2023 season saw him lead the team in receptions with 60. He accumulated 525 receiving yards and one touchdown while adding another score on the ground providing just a small glimpse into what he can bring to this Giants offense.
Having fully recovered and restored full confidence in his surgically repaired knee, Robinson is hoping to be let loose in an offense that includes rookie Malik Nabers, second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt, and veteran Darius Slayton.
"I would say this, we're kind of throwing the ball a little bit more, a little bit more vertically,” he said.
“All the guys know that we can make some plays. We're just going out there each and every day, trying to be the best version of ourselves."
Nabers has been the star of the show thus far, making highlight plays in every training camp practice. Robinson recognizes the impact the rookie will have on the Giants offense.
"Malik can play in all different spots, outside and inside,” Robinson said. “I feel like a lot of us can do all those similar things. That just allows us to all move around in a lot of different places and do a lot of different things to get a lot of different mismatches."
The quarterback is one of the most important factors in getting the Giants' passing attack up to speed. Daniel Jones has been highly scrutinized over the offseason after a lackluster 2023 season that was cut short due to an ACL tear.
Jones, of course, is the one who will get the ball to the receivers, and Robinson, who like Jones is part of the “ACL Club,” said his quarterback looks like his old self.
"I’m definitely not surprised he’s out here,” Robinson said. “If you know Daniel, (you know) he's one of the hardest workers that we have. You knew he was going to do everything he could to be out here and just to be able to go through the team stuff to be ready for Week 1.”
An improved receiving corps and an improved Jones will hopefully lead to a more explosive Giants offense that ranked dead last in explosive play rate (five percent average) in 2023.
While this group has more external expectations than ever before, Robinson said he and his teammates aren’t obsessing over them.
"We try not to really worry about it. At the end of the day, (people) are not in that locker room, and they're not with us every day working,” he said.
“So, we have to go about it ourselves and do what we're supposed to do. We have our own expectations of what we want to look like. … We just expect to win. At the end of the day, we just come in and do our jobs and do whatever we're supposed to do each and every Sunday. "