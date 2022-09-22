Skip to main content

Watch: Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Sets Reporters Straight

Thibodeaux grew tired of answering questions about how he was feeling and he didn't hesitate to let the reporters know it.

New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux might still be new to the NFL, but when it comes to handling the media, the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft is as savvy as they come.

On Wednesday, Thibodeaux held court as his locker, but about a third of the way into his press briefing, he became annoyed with the line of questioning and called for a halt and re-start of the press conference, which you can see in the video below.

Thibodeaux was being peppered with questions about his status for Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

But after getting some questions that the Los Angeles native felt were ones everyone knew the answers to, such as whether he wanted to play with a brace and something about being sure he's good to go, Thibodeaux became mildly annoyed.

"I feel like we all know the answers to everything you ask me," he said with a smile. "Yeah. Just you want to be smart and be healthy. Like a 17-game season."

When he was asked if it was more important for him to feel he was 100 percent or the team's medical staff to feel that way, Thibodeaux called a time-out.  

"Let’s just take a time out. Let’s decompress. Let’s re-start the camera; roll them back," he said. "Only ask questions that we don’t know the answer to. Okay, if we don’t know the answer, let’s ask them. But if we know the answer, I’m the only one that can go out there and play. So, I’m the only one that can say if I’m able to play."

Following Thibodeaux's mini outburst, the nature of the questions changed to other topics, such as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (whom Thibodeaux won't face if he plays) and the Dallas Cowboys.

Thibodeaux is progressing in his return from an ACL and is thought to be on track to play Monday night when the Giants host the Cowboys. The Giants didn't issue an injury report Wednesday--they don't have to until Thursday--but head coach Brian Daboll said the plan was to get Thibodeaux into more team drills this week.

