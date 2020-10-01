SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Week 4: Giants Country Editorial Team's Picks for This Week's Games

Patricia Traina

We're just about through the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season. Unfortunately, there won't be a full slate of games played this weekend as Tennessee Titans have an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests that has forced the league to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Hopefully, that will be the only time this season that the schedule needs to be adjusted because of the COVID-19 virus as there are many exciting matchups on the horizon.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Daniel Jones Help Jumpstart the Rushing Game?

The Giants have unlocked a whole new level by taking advantage of Daniel Jones' mobility. But like anything else, there needs to be a balance between asking him to run and pass.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Five Concerning Stats the Giants Must Overcome vs. Rams

The Giants are a longshot to win this Sunday against the Rams, but if they're to give themselves any chance whatsoever, these are five statistical areas where they must win the battle.

Jackson Thompson

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

Nick Falato has your weekly fantasy football rundown for Week 4.

Nick Falato

Marc Colombo Loves that the Giants O-line is “Pissed Off”

The Giants offensive line coach vows to keep working his linemen to eradicate the problems that have spilled over to the running game and passing game.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

NFC East Morning Run | Oct. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Dwayne Haskins's aspirations to be a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Jackson Thompson

Why the Deliberate Rebuild of the Giants O-line Could Create More Problems

The Giants offensive line rebuild is currently in its third year under Dave Gettleman and it's still not done. Here's why that could be a big problem in the not-too distant future.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Giants Thin at Safety

Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love are on the Giants injury report this week and that could be a concern for New York's defensive secondary.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants: Sunday, Ugly Sunday

We all need a group hug after what the Giants showed during their Week 3 loss to a scaled-down 49ers team.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with safety Earl Thomas remaining on the market where questions regarding the Cowboys interest remain.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Giants and Rams Memorable Moments

Take a stroll down memory lane with yours truly as I recall as best as possible some of the most memorable games played between the Giants and Rams.

Patricia Traina