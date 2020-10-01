Week 4: Giants Country Editorial Team's Picks for This Week's Games

We're just about through the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season. Unfortunately, there won't be a full slate of games played this weekend as Tennessee Titans have an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests that has forced the league to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Hopefully, that will be the only time this season that the schedule needs to be adjusted because of the COVID-19 virus as there are many exciting matchups on the horizon.