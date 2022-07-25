Weeks 14 and 18 Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

Maybe it's been the proximity of the two NFC East rivals, but whatever it is, the Philadelphia Eagles have had the New York Giants' number.

The last time the Giants swept a regular-season series with the Eagles was back in 2007. Since then, the Eagles have dominated their division rivals by winning 22 of the last 29 meetings.

If the Giants want to win the NFC East, they will need to start winning games against their division opponents, including the Eagles. But it won't be easy as Philadelphia, which was surprisingly good last year under new head coach Nick Sirianni, looks even better after a productive off-season of change.

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Sunday, December 11, 1:00 pm* (Flex Scheduling) FOX

Week 18: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday January 7 or Sunday, January 8 (Date, time, network TBD)

Eagles' 2021 Record

9-8, (.529), 2nd place, NFC East

Series History

The Eagles lead the regular-season series 87-85-2. The postseason series is tied, 2-2. After losing eight consecutive regular-season games to their division rivals (dating back to December 22, 2016, the Giants snapped the streak and won two consecutive games, both played at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles, however, have dominated the Giants on their home turf. New York has not won in Philadelphia since October 27, 2013, and are 6-13 in the regular season series (and 0-1 in the postseason) against the Eages at Lincoln Financial Field.

Last Meetings

November 28, 2021: The Giants' defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, as the Giants earned a 13-7 victory in MetLife Stadium in Daniel Jones’ final appearance of the season. Jones, it was revealed, suffered a neck sprain in the first quarter of that game and would go on to miss the team's remaining games.

December 26, 2021: With Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon both sidelined due to injuries, quarterback Jake Fromm made his first NFL start. The teams were tied at halftime, 3-3, but the Eagles scored 31 consecutive points on their way to a 34-10 triumph.

Eagles' Key Additions

A.J. Brown, WR (trade); Haason Reddick, EDGE (FA); James Bradberry, CB (FA); Kyzir White, LB (FA), Zach Pascal, WR (FA); Jaquiski Tartt, S (FA); Jordan Davis, DL (draft); LB Nakobe Dean, LB (draft)

Eagles' Key Losses

Brandon Brooks, G (retired); Rodney McLeod, S (FA); Steven Nelson, CB (FA); Alex Singleton, LB (FA); Hassan Ridgeway, DT (FA); Genard Avery, LB (FA)

Offseason Grade: A

Somewhat surprisingly, the Eagles went all-in on challenging for a Super Bowl this year, bulking up the defense and acquiring Brown, who is one of the top pass catchers in the game. They could have gone the draft route again for another receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith and waited for the development to happen but decided to deal for Brown and sign him to a $100 million extension.

Same thing on defense. The Eagles could have been content with putting a second-year CB such as Zech McPhearson or Tay Gowan opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay and living with the growing pains. Instead, they signed veteran Bradberry to give the Eagles a pair of potential shutdown corners.

The addition of Reddick and the return of veteran Brandon Graham from a torn Achilles that cost him his 2021 season should help a pass rush that finished next to last in the league with just 29. Davis is also expected to grow into a three-down player and will be a key piece in the middle of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s odd-man fronts. — Ed Kracz, Eagles Today

Biggest Unanswered Question

Will all the new pieces fit and can second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, who has been handed a team that looks like it could contend on paper, be able to manage expectations, which are off the charts in Philadelphia at the moment?

With the exception of right guard, where Brooks’ retirement will open a battle to start between Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll, the starting spots are mostly solidified, so camp will be spent identifying depth behind the starters, especially at receiver, tight end and linebacker. — Ed Kracz, Eagles Today

Fantasy Fact

In the first six weeks of last season, the Eagles offense ranked 10th in pass percentage and 23rd in rush percentage. Over their final 11 games, however, they ranked dead last in pass percentage and were tops in the league in rush percentage. With the addition of Brown, fantasy fans have to hope the team uses a more balanced attack in 2022. — Michael Fabiano

