What Could Giants Get for WR Darius Slayton In a Trade?

NFL training camps are about halfway over, and decisions will soon need to be made regarding roster cuts and transactions.

One of the more difficult decisions that could end up facing the giants is what to do with receiver Darius Slayton.

Slayton, a fifth-round draft pick from 2019, famously had a productive rookie campaign in which he caught a team-leading eight touchdowns. But since then, thanks partly to injuries and, perhaps to a change in the offensive scheme, Slayton’s production has slid downhill.

Among the statistical categories where Slayton’s production has steadily declined on an annual basis include catch percentage (60% as a rookie, 47.3% last year); touchdowns (eight to two), and yards after catch (199 to 66). He’s also seen his drops increase, logging three as a rookie and 12 over the last two seasons.

Slayton’s struggles combined with his $2.4 million cap number have some wondering if the Giants, who had Slayton in with the first-team offense in the preseason opener against the Patriots–he caught one of two targets for 17 yards before experiencing some tightness that may have led to an early exit–might be hoping to move him via a trade.

Head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t buying that theory, however.

“I think (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and I are on the same page that whoever performs the best is going to play,” he said this week. “So, whoever comes in and has the right habits, priorities, and then ultimately actions out there on the field, that’s why you create competition.”

That said, Pro Football Focus believes that if the Giants do look to move Slayton in a trade, the Ravens, Bears, Colts, and Titans would all be good fits and that Slayton could bring a sixth-round draft in return.

Notes PFF article author Brad Spielberger:

Slayton burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019 with eight touchdown receptions and a 15.4 yards per reception average, a top-25 mark at wide receiver. Since then, he has moved in the wrong direction on the depth chart and now finds himself behind a collection of guys, including Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson and eventually Sterling Shepard when he returns from injury.

Slayton has one year remaining on an elevated salary of $2.54 million.

Although the Giants appear to have numbers at receiver, which would seemingly make moving Slayton via a trade more appealing (assuming a worthwhile offer were to land on the table), the team is not about to give up on Slayton if, over these remaining two weeks, he shows signs of being the player he was as a rookie.

That said, on a team that is squeezed so tight against the salary cap, it might just behoove them to move Slayton, who doesn’t play special teams and who at best would be the fourth or fifth receiver on the depth chart, to gain some easy relief.

