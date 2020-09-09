What Each Giants Projected Offensive Starter Needs to Prove in 2020
Jackson Thompson
The Giants offense will have most of the players with whom they ended last season back on the field in 2020 under a new offensive scheme designed by Jason Garrett.
Garrett's schemes in Dallas have historically been statistically productive and creative enough to help each player optimize what he does best. Well, for a Giants offense that last year had a lot of struggles starting with the offensive line and extending into the backfield, that's what the team is counting on.