Surprising Reason Inspiring Optimism Ahead of Giants' Upcoming Season
The New York Giants boasted one of the worst offenses in the league last season. Averaging just 15.6 points and 169.8 total yards of offense per game, their offense needed major improvements heading into 2024.
There were a few key reasons as to why the offense never got going, with inconsistent quarterback play and injuries to key areas along the offensive line.
The quarterback situation is the biggest question mark. Daniel Jones, entering the second year of his four-year extension, needs to show he can be the future of the franchise. If not, then he'll be out the door after 2024.
Former backup Tyrod Taylor signed with the Jets, the Giants pivoting to Drew Lock as their backup while last year's phenom, Tommy DeVito, hopes to show that he's more than a one-hit wonder.
After coming up short in an attempt to draft a quarterback, the Giants plucked wideout Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall to be their No. 1 receiver, something they've lacked since Odell Beckham Jr is on the roster. He joins a solid receiver room that also consists of Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton.
The Giants also appear to have upgraded their offensive line, the unit of which last year was wrecked by injuries and ended up allowing the second most sacks (85) in league history,
Following an off-season of change, the Giants, on paper, look to have a decent group of offensive players heading into 2024. The question becomes if they can put it all together.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus named one reason of optimism for each NFL team in 2024, citing the Giants offense's supporting cast being much improved.
"Running back Saquon Barkley departed in free agency, but the Giants managed to add several offensive pieces that should make them more well-rounded,” Wasserman said.
“They signed two starting-caliber offensive linemen, Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor, to a unit that was the league’s lowest-graded last season. That alone should give the offense more functionality than it had last year."
"They also spent significant draft capital on offensive weaponry. The headliner is first-round pick Malik Nabers, who led the nation in receiving at LSU last season. He’s New York’s most explosive playmaker since Odell Beckham Jr. They also drafted tight end Theo Johnson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., both of whom should compete for playing time early despite being Day 3 picks."
While the Giants offense isn't going to be one of the league's elite groups, they should at least be average. The loss of Barkley in free agency was hard to see, especially since he departed for the rival Eagles.
However, it looks like general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and the offensive staff have a plan about how they want the run game to look like. Bringing in Devin Singletary, who has experience in this system, should hit the ground running.
He won't be the bellcow ball carrier that Barkley was, which is where the interesting part comes in. Rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr, a former receiver turned running back, should be their main option as a receiving back.
As for the offensive line, there are still questions, but they did address the interior. Eluemunor and Runyan Jr look to be the starting guards heading into training camp, with John Michael Schmitz heading into his second year at center.
Andrew Thomas is returning fully healthy and should be dominant on the left side. The largest question to be answered is with Evan Neal. This is his last chance to show he can be their starting right tackle, or else he'll be benched. Neal also needs to stay healthy, as he's missed 14 games over two seasons. There's reason for concern with the offensive line, one that shouldn't be taken lightly.
As for the receivers and tight ends, the retirement of Darren Waller hurt; however, the additions of Nabers and Theo Johnson in the draft should help with that. Johnson's blend of size, speed and athleticism is a sign that he'll be used similarly to how Waller was deployed.
Hyatt's hoping to have a big improvement heading into his second year, hopefully transforming into more than just a deep threat. Wan'Dale Robinson, who led the team with 60 receptions last year, is the main option out of the slot. Slayton had 700+ yards in four out of his five seasons as the 'unofficial' number one receiver during his Giants tenure thus far. He won't have that pressure placed on him with Nabers in the fold.
Obviously, the biggest factor is can Daniel Jones elevate his play and those around him? While the quarterback market has skyrocketed and his contract isn't among the top ten, Jones will count for $47.8 million against the cap this year.
He got paid like a top quarterback, it's time for him to start playing like one. While he likely won't fill up the stat sheet with crazy numbers, we expect him to at least be enough for the Giants offense to become respectable.
There's a lot of uncertainty with the offensive unit heading into 2024, but there is definitely enough reason for optimism despite the roster being a work in progress.