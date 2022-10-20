What is the New York Giants Identity?
The Denver Broncos have thus far been a colossal disappointment.
The Philadelphia Eagles, in Year 2 of head coach Nick Sirianni's regime, have been a powerhouse that remains undefeated.
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs continue to be the "steady Eddies" of the league.
The New York Giants?
Their identity is still in the process of being settled, but some of the early applicants emerging to describe the program first-year head coach Brian Daboll has put in place include "tough," "smart," "competitive," "surprising," and "upstart."
LockedOn Jaguars host Tony Wiggins, in the Week 7 Giants-Jaguars crossover show, aptly described the 5-1 Giants' identity as being more of a back alley, knockdown, drag-out style as opposed to the more glamorous Fifth Avenue flash.
But what do the Giants consider as their emerging identity?
I asked Daboll, and he delivered a more modest assessment of how he views the team's current identity.
I’d just say we work hard. We try to do what we need to do each week, put the time, effort and energy into our preparation, into our process, and then go out there and leave it on the field on Sunday – empty the tank, so to speak. And then we come in and do it again the next week. Don’t get too far ahead of yourself. Don’t really concentrate on things that have happened in the past. Turn the next page and focus on that page.
There you have it--nothing fancy, which is exactly how the Giants want it.
