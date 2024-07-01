What's the "Perfect" Roster Move Giants Need to Make Before Training Camp?
Should the New York Giants use another safety in their defensive backfield?
That’s the suggestion Douglas Fritz of Clutch Point Sports offered, naming Quandre Diggs as the safety the Giants should consider adding.
Ah, but for as good of a player Diggs may be, safety is probably the least of the Giants worries right now, though we can see why it would be on someone’s mind given that the team hasn’t decided who is going t start alongside Jason Pinnock.
New York, remember, drafted Tyler Nubin in the second round, the objective to get him into the starting lineup at some point preferably by Week 1 of the upcoming season.
They also have Dane Belton, who is entering his third season, projected to get an increase in his snaps at the safety spot, potentially even rotating with Nubin at first until the latter becomes more comfortable playing at this level.
The other factor? Linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons, whom defensive coordinator Shane Bowen revealed on the Hard Knocks trailer release a couple of weeks ago was being considered for a hybrid safety type of role as a nickel linebacker, given his team-leading coverage rating (77.2) among the team’s three inside linebackers (Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden) last season.
Put it all together, and assuming there are no injuries, the Giants should be set as far as the safety position is concerned. But of course, we won't know for sure until the pads go on.
Regardless, that doesn’t mean the Giants roster couldn’t use a boost elsewhere. Our choice for the “perfect” roster move to be made before the 2024 training camp would be to land an established power running back capable of pushing the pile, particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
The Giants ranked 31st in the league last season in both third-and-short (24.10 percent) and fourth-and-short (35 percent) conversion success rates. Both were well under the league averages (30.3 percent on third down and 48.76 percent on fourth down).
The Giants are taking a low-risk gamble on Jacob Saylors, who played this spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL and was the league’s leading rusher, to be that guy. Saylors averaged 3.87 yards after contact in his one UFL season, forcing 35 missed tackles on his 109 rushing attempts.
Those two numbers would have easily led the Giants running backs on the roster last season, the closest to having similar numbers being Saquon Barkley (2.91 yards after contact and 31 forced missed tackles).
The Giants open training camp on July 23.