Where Did Giants Finish in New Preseason Poll?
Until further notice, it looks like the New York Giants just aren’t going to get any love in the various power-ranking polls that have been pouring out lately.
Not that anyone could blame the pollsters considering how disappointing the Giants’ 2023 season was. That’s probably why FOX Sports has the Giants ranked 29th in their NFL Preseason rankings.
The Giants have been victimized by injuries and their own poor play. Last season, they combined for over 30 injuries on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball that resulted in players missing one or more games.
Unfortunately, the plague of injuries didn’t allow the Giants to gain any momentum or traction. But with that in the past, the offseason and summer have provided the 100th iteration of the roster in team history to build chemistry and confidence with one another that they hope translates to the field.
“I think we didn't start fast enough,” Thomas stated. “I think that's an emphasis for this year.”
The return of Jones from a torn ACL is hoped to improve the offensive production of a unit that finished 29th last year. The Giants' offense recorded 280 yards per game without key pieces in their run and pass games.
Some have wondered if the exterior noise and criticism that Jones received this offseason may affect his confidence moving forward, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Thus far in camp, Jones has been throwing more confidently, which has his teammates excited.
“Confident, confident, he looked confident,” receiver Jalin Hyatt said of his quarterback. “Just to see him running, I’m just so proud of him. I've seen what he went through last year. All the injuries and what he's done this offseason. I'm just proud of what he has done and I can't wait to watch him play.”
Despite early signs showing that the defense is on the right track, there’s still room for improvement this offseason. In 2023, the Giants defense ranked 27th overall, however, they were tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most takeaways in the league (31).
Naturally, they will look to advance their production; however, it will take time as the chemistry develops. Recently, the Giants inquired whether defensive coordinator Shane Bowen would take time to learn one another's strengths and weaknesses within the defensive philosophy.
The Giants, having just completed their two joint practices against the Detroit Lions, feel they have gotten a lot of it.
“I think what was helpful was seeing them compete against different competition,” head coach Brian Daboll said.
“Obviously, it ramped up when they practiced against another team, but the matchups, guys had gone against the same guys for OTAs and for the first part of training camp. So it was a good evaluation tool to use to see how they went against some different schemes.”
There’s still a long way before it’s known if the Giants gain a better placement in the power ranking polls, but based on the summer, things look promising.