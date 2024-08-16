Which New York Giants Need to Improve in the Second Preseason Game?
The New York Giants are heading into their second preseason game against the Houston Texans this weekend.
Looking back through training camp and the first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, here are the Giants players who need to step up for the remainder of the preseason to secure a roster spot.
OL Joshua Ezeudu
It’s year three for Joshua Ezeudu, and he’s yet to develop a complete skillset as an offensive lineman.
When he was drafted out of North Carolina, he was considered a long-term project that provided versatility with little technique. Unfortunately, that’s still what he is.
With how many versatile offensive linemen the Giants added this offseason, Ezeudu is more expendable.
Through my experience at camp, I’ve seen Ezeudu on the ground more than I’d like. His familiarity in the system should give him a leg up but the on-field performance needs to improve quickly.
OLB Azeez Ojulari
It’s a contract year for Azeez Ojulari, who will likely make the roster no matter what. Through the first three years of his career, he’s had two stints on the Injured Reserve.
Otherwise, 87 career pressures through three years is a solid number for a rotational piece who has dealt with injuries, but it’s unfortunate that 42 of those 87 came when Ojulari was a rookie.
The NFL has two main philosophies: “Availability is the best ability” and “What have you done for me lately?”
Looking through those lenses, they don't paint Ojulari in the best light. There’s still one more year for Ojulari, who in the preseason opener against the Lions had a zero in the pass-rush win-rate column, to prove his worth, but he needs to show more.
CB Tre Herndon
The Giants added veteran cornerback Tre Herndon to the roster this offseason to compete for CB2.
In my opinion, it was always a long shot for Herndon to make the roster, as he’s been lackluster in recent seasons, but his struggles this preseason have been evident.
He did come away with an interception against Nate Sudfeld and the Lions last week but he then fumbled the ball back to the Lions.
In practice, Herndon has been beaten consistently in coverage as well. Right now the CB2 job appears to be Nick McCloud’s to lose as Cor’Dale Flott is sidelined with a quad injury that has him week to week.
IOL Jimmy Morrissey
Center John Michael Schmitz returned to practice this week, meaning someone on the interior will likely lose their competition (and job) soon.
Through the first few weeks of training camp and the preseason, free agent center Austin Schlottmann has established himself as Schmitz's top backup at center ahead of Morrissey and, yes, ahead of Greg Van Roten.
It’s not that Morrissey has been disappointing, but he’s clearly behind Schlottmann right now. With all of the depth pieces that have cross-trained between guard and center (including Morrissey), it’s time for him to step up.
To determine one of the final spots on the offensive line, it might be between Morrissey and Aaron Stinnie, who can play both guard spots but not center. I would keep Stinnie in that situation.
WR Isaiah Hodgins
Since signing with the Giants in 2022, Isaiah Hodgins has exceeded expectations — we’ll always have him dominating the Minnesota Vikings twice that year.
Last season was a down year for all Giants receivers, but Hodgins was virtually nonexistent in most games. He finished sixth on the team in targets, seventh in receptions and yards, and third in touchdowns.
The Giants have improved their receiver room this offseason by drafting Malik Nabers in the first round and developing Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.
Hodgins had no catches on one target, and a special teams penalty against the Lions, especially damning when special teams play, will help determine the bottom of the roster at receiver.
I think Darius Slayton, Nabers, Robinson, and Hyatt are all roster locks, leaving maybe two more spots at receiver available. Hodgins, whom we wouldn’t rule out as a potential trade candidate, needs to prove his worth for one of those spots.
