Which of Jets, Giants Hes Been Bigger Disappointment in 2024?
It's been a rough season for the two teams that share MetLife Stadium. The New York Giants and New York Jets are once again among the laughingstocks of the league.
The Giants (2-10) and Jets (3-9) are both headed towards a premium pick in April's draft. The Giants are actually in contention for the No.1 overall pick, but they're currently in third behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.
As both teams hope to escape this nightmare season with as little embarrassment as possible, it begs the question: who's been the bigger disappointment? One would take a quick look at the records and see that the worse team of the two would be the obvious choice, but it may not be so.
The Jets came into the 2023 season with high expectations following the trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers tore his achilles in Week 1 of that season, so the real debut would have to wait until the following year. 2024 hasn't been any better for the Jets despite Rodgers being healthy.
Even with Rodgers, the Jets are still only averaging 18.8 points per game (26th). They tried to provide a spark midseason by trading for Rodgers' right-hand-man in Davante Adams, but that wasn't enough to bring the Jets offense out of mediocrity.
Their defense also seems to have taken a step back, not being the same dominant unit they've been in year's past. The firing of head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5 could be pointed to as a reason, considering he's a defensive-minded figure.
There were even tackling issues addressed with Sauce Garnder, the standout cornerback they drafted out of Cincinnati two years ago. This is all happening without mentioning the in-season holdout for pass rusher Haason Reddick, who made his first appearance in Week 8.
The Giants on the other hand have been a total dumpster fire. Unlike the Jets, they didn't have high expectations from the outside heading into this season. The trade for Brian Burns and selecting Malik Nabers in the first round highlighted key moves they made in the offseason. They did lose some top talent in Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney in free agency, who are both thriving on their respective teams.
Their offense is still lackluster, averaging a league-worst 15.3 points per game. The biggest storyline that's happened was the benching and release of Daniel Jones coming out of their bye week. The Giants elected to start Tommy DeVito, who then hurt his forearm in Week 12. Drew Lock was then named the starter on a short turnaround in Week 13.
The Giants defense has been disappointing as well, despite Dexter Lawrence's 9 sacks. They led the league in sacks for multiple weeks, but have registered just one over their last four games, surrendering the top spot to the Denver Broncos. They still can't stop the run, allowing 145.8 yards per game on the ground. The secondary has been a struggle all season, with Deonte Banks clearly not fit to be a No.1 cornerback.
Both teams have been painful to watch, but the Jets are the bigger disappointment in 2024. The Giants are a mess and they probably won't win another game all season, but nobody expected them to be good. They had +20,000 odds to win the Super Bowl in the preseason, with their over/under win total set at 6.5.
The Jets had Super Bowl aspirations. They had +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl and a 9.5 over/under win total. Some believed the Jets could threaten the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division crown, which obviously won't happen.
While the Giants are historically bad, the Jets have been a bigger disappointment given their expectations ahead of the season.