Why a Jimmy Garoppolo Trade to the Giants Makez Zero Sense

David Carr, former NFL QB turned NFL Network analyst, recently spoke about the Giants quarterback situation and mentioned a possible solution that makes no sense.

The New York Giants haven't even played a down in 2022 and thus have nothing other than optimism that quarterback Daniel Jones will finally flourish after three seasons of being stuck in the mud.

Still, that hasn't stopped some of the most knowledgeable analysts in the game from making bold predictions regarding the Giants' future at quarterback, one of whom is former NFL (and Giants backup) quarterback David Carr, now an NFL Network analyst.

While Carr, during a recent appearance on NFL Total Access, acknowledged that Jones hasn't been set up to succeed in his first three seasons, he also believes that because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll didn't draft Jones, they won't hesitate to move away from him if he doesn't finally show he can be a franchise quarterback.

And if that were to happen, Carr thinks the Giants might keep an eye on the situation with the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, who is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery and is reportedly a player the 49ers are looking to trade.

"With Jimmy, I think the issue is his shoulder. No one really knows. I think what teams are gonna do is they're gonna wait until the first or second preseason game," Carr said.

"If Jimmy ...looks healthy, then I think that's when you might see the Giants make a move or another team make a move for Jimmy because Jimmy can win some games for somebody.

"He absolutely still can play at a high level. He won a lot of games in San Francisco. I think the only issue is just, is he healthy? If he's healthy, then very possibly the Giants could make a move for him."

With all due respect to Carr, it's not happening-- assuming the 49ers do indeed want to move him.

First, with a quarterback-rich draft class projected for next year, it makes zero sense for the Giants to invest in a veteran quarterback with a prior shoulder issue that's in the final year of his contract and who, right now, would cost $24.2 million against the cap absent a contract restructure and extension.

It makes more sense for the Giants to trade assets to get a young quarterback who can start his Giants tenure on a more affordable rookie deal and who can grow into the system that Daboll has laid out for this offense.

Second, any thought of the Giants acquiring Garoppolo contradicts one of Carr's points about Jones and his future: the current regime didn't draft Jones and thus has no ties to him.

This regime didn't draft Garoppolo either, and while Garoppolo's career did overlap with Daboll's when they were in New England, Daboll at the time was the Patriots' tight ends coach.

The Giants would be better off starting from square one with a quarterback that comes in on a rookie contract, is relatively injury-free, and is groomed in an offensive system that will hopefully be in place for years to come.

