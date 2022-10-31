Despite Loss to Seahawks, Here's Why Giants Might Still Want to Trade for a Receiver

The New York Giants' four-game winning streak, which came to a screeching half Sunday in a 7-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, had all of Giants nation feeling pretty good about the direction of the team, and rightfully so.

This, after all, was a fan base starved for some winning football, something it rarely got over the last several years. And the team delivered, largely thanks to the defense's play which found ways to smother opponents, and the often brilliant coaching by Brian Daboll and his staff.

In the process, there was a very important element swept to the back burner that people started to forget: the evaluation of quarterback Daniel Jones, who, although he dazzled with his mobility, cut down on his turnovers, and showed his best decision-making in four years at the helm of this team, still hasn't shown his ability as a pure passer.

This is why Giants general manager Joe Schoen needs to consider adding a quality receiver to a group that continues to underwhelm.

The Seahawks were determined to take away the Giants' running game, which in addition to Jones, included Saquon Barkley. In doing so, the Seahawks challenged the Giants to beat them through the air, which they could not do.

That's not all on Jones, whose receiving corps is suspect, who was missing his top tight end, and whose offensive line, missing two starters, was at a disadvantage.

(To be fair, Jones didn't have one of his better games this week, as he looked tentative and had a terrible overthrow of tight end Lawrence Cager that, if he made it, might have changed the complexion of the first half and he also locked on to one receiver.)

Suppose the Giants are truly going to invest big money in Jones. In that case, they owe it to themselves to see what Jones can do with a full array of benefits, the biggest of which--a legitimate and consistent receiver--is the only thing he hasn't had in this critical evaluation year.

To those against trading for a receiver because the Giants aren't one player away from making a run, that's why Schoen, if he does make a trade, shouldn't give away the store as some teams who believe they're one player away do.

If, however, a solid receiving upgrade can be had on his rookie contract that would allow the team to get the fullest picture possible of Jones's suitability as the franchise quarterback moving forward, Schoen should move ahead with that. Doing so would give both players a chance to develop chemistry and the receiver a chance to get a head start in this offense for next year when the Giants figure to be in a better position to dance with the Philadelphia Eagles of the world.

