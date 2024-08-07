Why Giants QB Daniel Jones is an Offseason "Winner"
The New York Giants had a contentious offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones. After poor play and injuries riddled his 2023 campaign, it seemed that just one year after Jones's stock reached its peak (a playoff campaign in 2022), it all came crashing down for the sixth-year quarterback.
Rumors and questions were consistently floated this offseason: Would the Giants abandon the 2019 NFL Draft's sixth overall pick for new blood? It seemed any of the record-setting seven-six first-round quarterbacks could have been on the Giants' draft board. Instead, they selected star LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who ranked as one of the draft's best players.
In selecting Nabers, the Giants showed a clear commitment to one more season of Jones. Nonetheless, it will be a make-or-break season.
On a recent episode of the NFL Network's Good Morning Football, the question was posed as to whether or not Daniel Jones was a "winner" of the offseason. At first, co-host Kyle Brandt said no, but then he changed his mind.
“He's a winner ... in the sense that he's going to start Week 1 for the Giants. ... There was basically an HBO infomercial about how maybe he is not the most beloved character or player in the Giants [organization], and yet he's still their starting quarterback. So that's a hell of a win, considering the deck was stacked against him."
Jones has had his fair share of struggles so far during camp, but he will have plenty of time to turn it around. The regular season is what will matter anyway. Jones will likely have the ball in his hands more this season as head coach Brian Daboll presumptively takes over the playcalling.