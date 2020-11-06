Why the Giants Pass Rush Has Found Success Despite Lack of Top-shelf Pass Rusher

The last time the New York Giants defense ranked in the top 10 of the league in sacks was in 2014 when they finished fourth that season behind Buffalo, Philadelphia, and the Ravens with 47 sacks.

That season, the Giants had defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul lead the way with double-digit sacks (12.5), with three other teammates—defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (7.0), defensive end Damontre Moore (5.5), and defensive end Robert Ayers (5.0), all chipping into the pot.